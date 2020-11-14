Local health leaders urge residents to keep up safeguards as second wave surges

KANKAKEE — Phil Kambic is forecasting a rough winter.

No, Kambic has not changed careers nor has he taken up meteorology as a hobby. He remains the president and CEO of Riverside Healthcare.

The rough winter Kambic is referring to has nothing to do with the cold, snow or wind chill, but rather the rate of coronavirus-related illness which will grip this region — and most others as well — during the upcoming winter months.

“We will have the cold and flu and COVID has come along with it,” Kambic matter-of-factly stated late this week. “It’s going to be a rough winter for COVID.”

How rough remains to be seen. COVID-19 positivity rates are rising as well as those becoming ill as a result.

Dr. Kalisha Hill, chief medical officer at AMITA St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee, noted the positivity rate is already high at 12 percent to 13 percent in these past days. The rate had been as low as 2 percent this summer.

“But it’s cooler outside. People are gathering indoors,” Hill said. “There is the fatigue factor of wearing the masks, social distancing. But we just can’t let our guard down. Be just as diligent [with these measures] at home as you are at work.”

Like Kambic, Hill said the next weeks and months may be rather uncomfortable and unusual for people, but taking as many steps as possible to protect others is what is called for.

“Clearly there is a misconception out there that this virus is not serious. I know of many sick people who would beg to differ,” she said.

The two hospital officials have another simple piece of advice: Don’t toss those face masks in the trash just yet.

Kambic said everyone knows wearing the mask is a bother and an inconvenience. But, he said, it is also the best way of preventing the spread of the virus as it blocks saliva particles coming out of a person’s mouth. It is in this mist where the bacteria lives.

But how long will the public be asked to adorn their face with the mask?

“I would anticipate masking through the spring, if not the summer,” Hill said.

The upcoming holiday season, normally a time of gatherings of family and friends, will look much different this year, Hill said. Or at least it should look different, she noted.

People should refrain from organizing or attending these large gatherings. She said families can take to Zoom or some other form of coming together without actually being together to share the holidays. She said it might help people to think of this type of social distancing as the gift of health, rather than a burden of society.

“People should take joy in this. Think of it as sacrificing your norm to keep others healthy. That’s what holidays should be about. You want to see your mom or your dad, your grandparents the next holiday. This sacrifice can be a way to make that happen,” she said.

Both health care leaders stated more is known about COVID-19, so care for those dealing with the illness is better as the world waits for a vaccine.

While Kankakee County is near the top in terms of the number of COVID cases per 1,000 people, both state the availability of testing here.

Dawn Willbarger, vice president of Riverside Medical Group, noted some 800 people on average are being tested daily by the hospital. That fact obviously means the more people tested, the more positive test results there will likely be.

Kambic noted while these numbers can be frightening, he is asking people to remain calm. He said the mortality rate — those passing away due to COVID — has remained low. He said since March, there have been 85 deaths in Kankakee County with COVID being the cause.

“Per capita, that number is not that alarming,” he said, while adding one death is too many.

“We are not at the end of our rope. We are not panicking. People need to continue to do the right things. Wear masks, practice social distancing, wash your hands and get your flu shot,” he said. “We knew [these numers] were going to surge. My message is don’t panic, but be cautious.”

Hill said if people follow those simple guidelines, the more likely the region’s infection numbers will not grow even higher.

“A 12 percent infection rate is high enough,” she said. “I don’t want to see 25 percent.”

Kankakee County

Total cases: 5,968

Cases in last 24 hours: 246

Total deaths: 86

Deaths in last 24 hours: 0

Active cases: 2,665

Hospitalizations: 57