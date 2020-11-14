Kankakee, Bourbonnais libraries return to curbside service

Due to the recent move to Tier 2 mitigations, the Kankakee and Bourbonnais public libraries announced they are closed to the public and are returning to curbside pick-up service.

This remains in effect for both libraries until further notice.

<strong>Kankakee</strong>

Monday through Thursday, Kankakee patrons can call the library at 815-937-6901 to reserve materials and choose a pick-up time slot.

Hours for service are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.

When you arrive at the library for your pick-up, call the library, pop your trunk, and they will bring you your materials.

The library is located at 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

At this time, the following item limits are in place: adults is five, audiovisuals for youth is four, and books for youth are unlimited. Items can be returned to the book return located in the library’s parking lot.

<strong>Bourbonnais</strong>

Curbside services are available from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The book drop will be open for returning materials. The library is located at 250 W. John Casey Road, Bourbonnais.

Call 815-933-1727 for more details.