Bourbonnais announces Holly Jolly Holiday Lighting Contest

BOURBONNAIS — For Bourbonnais residents who love lighting up their home exteriors for the holidays, the village is giving you an early present — A Holly Jolly Holiday Lighting Contest.

It’s the village’s way of promoting safe community activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

ComEd and Brandon Casey’s Comfort Crew are sponsoring the contest.

“After postponing the Chocolate Tour due to COVID-19, we wanted to offer an alternative and safe event for individuals and families to enjoy this winter,” Mayor Paul Schore said.

“Whether you want to dress up your home for the holidays or simply drive around viewing the lights, this gives our community a positive and safe experience this season.”

Participants will have a chance to win in traditional, themed and people’s choice categories.

An online map of all entry addresses will be available for community viewing from Dec. 4-25.

The contest is free to participate, but pre-registration is required by Nov. 30 at 4:30 p.m.

Official judging will take place in the traditional and themed categories. People’s Choice voting will take place via the Village of Bourbonnais’ Facebook page from Dec. 4-13.

All winners will be announced on the village’s Facebook page. First place will receive a $100 Visa gift card, second place a $50 Visa gift card and third place a $25 Visa gift card.

Registration forms can be completed at the village’s Administration Building, 600 Main St. NW, during business hours Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They may also be downloaded at <a href="http://villageofbourbonnais.com/a-holly-jolly-holiday-lighting-contest-preregistration" target="_blank">villageofbourbonnais.com/a-holly-jolly-holiday-lighting-contest-preregistration.</a>

“We want to spread a little holiday cheer throughout the village,” said Lindy Casey, Marketing and Public Engagement Manager.

“This year has been a challenging one. We hope this holiday event will put some smiles on people’s faces and some money in the winners’ pockets. Thank you to our sponsors for providing the prizes.”

<strong>How to take part</strong>

<strong>How to view contest entries</strong>

GET A MAP: An online map of all entry addresses will be available for community viewing from Dec. 4-25 on the village's website, villageofbourbonnais.com.