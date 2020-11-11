Seat swap on county board hits a snag

The first meeting for interim County Board Chairman Todd Sirois got off to a bumpy start on Tuesday at the county administration building.

The expected appointment of Andy Wheeler, former board chairman, to fill the unexpired term of Michael Zenz in District 26 hit a snag. Wheeler resigned his post, and chairmanship, when he moved out of District 15 in Kankakee to Bourbonnais, effective Nov. 6, and into District 26.

Sirois was elected board chairman at the beginning of the meeting to fill the one-month unexpired term of Wheeler. The board then was to vote on the appointment of Wheeler, a Republican, to District 26 and Everette Eads to Wheeler’s former seat in District 15.

Board member Robert Ellington-Snipes, a Democrat, contended that although Zenz’s vacancy was announced and accepted at the Sept. 8 county board meeting, it wasn’t effective until Sept. 20. Snipes cited state statute that required the board must declare in a meeting after the vacancy occurred.

That didn’t happen at the Oct. 13 board meeting.

“I understand where you’re at and what your position is, but I think it’s basically a technicality,” Sirois said. “This board knew he was resigning, they knew where he was going. He’s probably been out of that house prior to that from my personal knowledge.

“To declare that it wasn’t vacant and then we announced at the Sept. 8 meeting, I think that’s just a definition of vacant. He was already vacant in my mind.”

In addition to the seat being declared vacant, the board must notify party chairmen of the said vacancy within three days. That was done for the Democrat and Republican parties but not for the Libertarian Party.

County Clerk Dan Hendrickson confirmed that the Libertarian Party gained full-party status when its secretary of state candidate in the November 2018 election received more than 5 percent of the vote.

State’s Attorney Jim Rowe was asked to advise the board, and he read the statute and determined that once Zenz submitted his letter of recommendation, that created the vacancy. However, proper notification was never given to the Libertarian Party.

“Given the fact that they had full-party status, they would’ve been entitled to notice,” Rowe said. “I don’t think there’s an issue here with the vacancy having been declared and notice was given to the Republican Party and the Democrat Party, it seems there was no notice given to the Libertarian Party.

“... And to fill it, we really need to fill it prior to [Nov.] 19th. If [Sept.] 20 was the date that Mr. Zenz was determined to vacate the district, … you have that 60-day window. There would have to be a special board meeting called to meet the 19th deadline.”

PARTIES TO BE NOTIFIED

Sirois declared the vacancy in front of the county board and notices will be sent via certified mail to all three parties.

Snipes still questioned the need for the special meeting to fill the seat.

“I think it’s a waste of time and resources for the county,” he said.

Zenz’s old seat isn’t up for election until 2022, so it must be filled by the board within the 60-day window.

“It has to be done, guys,” Board member Steve Hunter said.

Sirois set a special board meeting at 9 a.m. Nov. 18, prior to the Planning, Zoning and Agriculture committee meeting.

PROCESS FLAWED?

Although the board has to OK the vacancy appointments, the political party of the board member gets to select the replacement.

Board member Jim Byrne said the process is flawed.

“I think it was on full display here in the meeting, don’t you think?” Bryne said after the meeting. “We shift the people around just because. … No one was notified. I wasn’t notified — the Libertarian Party. It seems it was very expedited, and process wise, I don’t agree with it. It is what it is, and hopefully we come back next week and do the right process.”

Wheeler said the notices were sent out once he was notified of the vacancies.

“We’re just going on what we’ve always done here,” he said. “Not that it was majorly incorrect, but procedurally it was. That will all be rectified on the 18th.”

Byrne said he won’t vote in favor of the appointment.

“It’s nothing personal,” he said. “It could be a Democrat, Republican or Libertarian, whoever. I just feel this is the kind of stuff that people look at government and kind of shake their head, and that’s where we have our lack of trust.”

Byrne said it should go to a public vote.

“These are the people’s seats,” he said. “They aren’t a particular party or persons. They’re the people’s seats, and the people should have a say who occupies them.”

Board member Steve Liehr questioned whether the taxpayers would be in favor of paying for a special election.

Eades’ appointment didn’t proceed because Wheeler’s vacancy, which occurred on Nov. 6, was never formally declared by the county board in a meeting. The board could declare it vacant now, but there would be no more meetings prior to the new board member Kimberly Hudson taking her seat at the Dec. 8 meeting.

“It’s an unfortunate outcome,” Rowe said.