Kankakee School District shares update on COVID numbers

KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 has had a total of 17 known positive student COVID-19 cases since September and 21 known positive staff cases since May, Superintendent Genevra Walters said Thursday in an email shared with the Daily Journal.

The district also has 27 students and 27 employees currently in quarantine due to close contact or having symptoms, Walters said. An individual being in quarantine does not mean they have tested positive, she added.

Walters said all elementary buildings should be sectioned off based on the schools’ individual Phase 4 plans; when there is a positive case, students and adults who are exposed are contacted and informed.

“There is no reason to hide information around the safety of our students, staff and community,” she said in the email. ”If you have not been contacted, we are NOT aware that you have been exposed.”

Those required to quarantine or test for COVID-19 are informed by the local health department or school officials.

The district has not been making school or district wide notifications for each positive case; with buildings sectioned off properly, close contacts are limited.

“My only concern is whether or not the elementary buildings are isolating sections of the building so that you are limiting contact with adults and students assigned to that section,” Walters noted in the email. “Adults should not roam between sections to visit their colleagues.”

Administrators will review building plans and COVID-19 procedures during the upcoming school board meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at Kankakee Junior High School. Meetings are also typically live streamed on the district’s Facebook.