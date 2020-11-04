Project SUN, YWCA to host film screening

KANKAKEE — Project SUN, a mental health initiative aimed at helping all children flourish, and the YWCA will be hosting screenings and discussions of race-themed films to address systemic racism. The objective of the year-long initiative is to create educational opportunities and encourage productive conversations about personal and societal changes that can be made.

“By confronting these injustices, participants will be better able to understand their toll on the mental health and well-being of not only children of color but all people,” the organizations said in a news release.

As part of this effort, the groups will be hosting a screening and discussion of the documentary film “I Am Not Your Negro.” An in-person event will be 5 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Kankakee Community College’s Workforce Development Center, 450 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley. An online screening and discussion will take place via Zoom the next day from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Based on James Baldwin’s unfinished book, this visual essay explores racism through the stories of Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. The purpose of these film screenings and discussions is to recognize the long-term effect of systemic racism, particularly on children of color. Time for organized group discussion and reflection will follow.

Pre-registration is required. The in-person event is open to a maximum of 25 participants. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and a light dinner will be provided to registered participants from 5 to 5:30 p.m. The online event is open to all Kankakee County residents. For more information and directions on how to register for these events, go to the Project SUN Facebook page @ProjectSUNKankakee.

To learn more about this initiative, call 815-304-5933, or go to projectsunkankakee.org.