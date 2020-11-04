Greek Festival will go on — as a drive-thru event

KANKAKEE — The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Kankakee parish’s plans to celebrate its 95th year.

A grand banquet was postponed into next year, and the Greek Festival, long held the Sunday after Labor Day and known locally as an unofficial end to the summer season, was delayed. But it will go on with some changes. The event will move to a new location in order to operate as a drive-thru event.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, the Annunciation will present its 85th annual Greek Food Festival at the Brickstone Brewery Production Facility, 572 Brewery Lane, Bourbonnais.

The familiar menu lineup will feature three full dinners: juicy shish-kabob (Souvlaki), world-famous Greek chicken and spanakopita (Spinach Pie). There also will be a to-go package of mouth-watering Greek pastries. Each of these four platters is priced at $10.

There also will be Greek music to entertain drive-up customers with local musicians playing live music, a Greek Marketplace of imported grocery favorites and other cultural items for sale and the traditional cash raffle, with winners festively drawn this year on Saint Nicholas Day, Dec. 6.

Brickstone Brewery, just around the corner from the Brickstone Restaurant, will be the site for this drive-thru event. With plenty of room for several lanes of traffic, visitors will be able to drive in, make their selections, pay (cash only) and receive their fresh food in a matter of minutes. Parish members will facilitate all parts of their experience.

All proceeds from this event will benefit Annunciation Church’s ministries, as well as a planned neighborhood beautification program.

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Parish was founded and built 95 years ago at its historic location at 296 N. Washington Ave., Kankakee, by an enterprising group of Greek immigrant business owners and their families.

Once home to hundreds of immigrant and first-generation families, Annunciation now carries on as a loving body of descendants of those pioneers, with a majority membership of converts to the Orthodox Christian faith. Even as the founders passed away and most of their children moved away, about 10 restaurants remain part of the local Greek community, passing on delicious know-how to the new members, according to a news release.

Despite the changes, Annunciation members remain excited about the prospects for this year’s event.

Life-long Kankakee resident and Parish Council treasurer Penny Denoyer said, “All summer, people have been calling and writing, asking if the festival [was] still going to be held, always saying they sure hoped so.”

Parish Council president Andy Nicholas, who is a direct descendant of church founders in 1925, said, “We are tremendously grateful for the generosity of the Brickstone families in offering their facility. We think it will be a perfect setting, and we are certain our customers will as well.”

Organizers say they hope the community will come out in record numbers.

The Facebook page of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church will have regular updates and news. For further information, call parish pastor Father Nick Greanias at 708-606-1015, Penny Denoyer at 815-937-4026 or any church member.