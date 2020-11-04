Firefighters respond to report of multiple structures on fire

BOURBONNAIS — A brush fire got out of control in Bourbonnais on Tuesday afternoon and caused approximately $60,000 in damage to several buildings in the 2200 block of West 3100N Road.

Bourbonnais Fire Protection Chief Ed St. Louis said while a caller was still online with 911, a second caller reported a trailer was on fire.

There were two structures and dense brush on fire with flames nearing an occupied residence before firefighters from several departments arrived on scene.

A second alarm was called due to a large brush fire in the western portion of Kankakee County using manpower, St. Louis said. Resources from as far away as Plainfield and Morris responded.

The water main that feeds residents along 3100N and west of Chippewa Drive, as well as residents in the Riverside Country Estates, River Haven and Wood Haven subdivisions, suffered a major break as firefighters battled the blaze. Aqua Illinois restored service in that area.