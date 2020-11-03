Kankakee looks to decrease number of street light outages

KANKAKEE — Dark streets have been a common area of interest regarding feedback on what residents would like to see improve in the City of Kankakee, according to a news release. So, the city’s Environmental Service Utility is reminding residents how to self-report.

ComEd has a tool that shows if a street light already has been reported with a time and date, as well as the order number. When the light is fixed by ComEd, the light icon on the map will transition from red to green. If the light is out but not shown on the ComEd map, there is an option to still report the light by clicking in the approximate location of the light to request a repair.

To report a street light on a wooden pole, go to comed.streetlightoutages.com. If the light is on a metal pole, contact the city by emailing support@citykankakee-il.gov.