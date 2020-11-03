Early and mail-in voting up 90% from 2016

An election cycle that seemed to begin within months of the conclusion of the 2016 election generated strong participation within Kankakee County as 74.6 percent of registered voters cast ballots.

Of Kankakee County’s 67,051 registered voters, 49,990 cast ballots — an increase from 2016 when 73.7 percent, or 47,785 ballots were turned in. In 2016, Kankakee County had 64,829 registered voters.

Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson was still waiting on about 1,700 mail-in votes to arrive at its downtown Kankakee office. It’s unknown when, or even if, those ballots will materialize.

Though some of the county races are closer than 1,700 votes — such as the battles for Kankakee County Board Districts 23 and 25, which are separated by 236 and 327 votes, respectively — Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson said he doesn’t believe the outstanding ballots will have an affect on tonight’s results. That’s because the 1,700 ballots are countywide and the tight races are not countywide.

In the 2020 vote, the area of growth came from early votes — including mail-in ballots, Hendrickson noted. Hendrickson said early voting and mail-in voting basically doubled.

In this election, a whopping 15,399 early votes were cast and another 8,588 mail-in ballots were received as of Tuesday, for a total of 23,987.

In 2016, 12,666 early and mail-in votes were recorded, meaning the 2020 numbers grew by 89 percent.

Hendrickson noted that 739 people completed early voting ballots on Monday. In all, there were 39 days of early voting.

On a beautiful fall Tuesday, weather certainly couldn’t be used as an excuse not to get to the polls.

One of these casting an Election Day ballot was Natasha Brooks of Kankakee. She was voting at Beckman Park. She wasn’t holding out much hope that the political process would be changing regardless of who is elected.

“Everything is already broken,” she said of the political system. “It’s going to take time to fix things.”

Across town at the Civic Auditorium polling place, Mitchell Mahnke, of Kankakee, had just cast his ballot in his second presidential election. The 23-year-old said he is hoping the political and social turmoil can be brought to an end.

“The lines have been drawn on both sides. I just want everyone to come together, to work together. Everyone has to come together or things will not change,” he said.

Also completing his vote at the Civic Auditorium was John Schultz.

“People are fed up with what’s going on in the world and in this country. People are voting to make a change, one way or another. I tell people you have to go into the voting booth with a clear conscience. I’m just hoping the next four years will be better no matter who is in there.”

Total registered voters: 67,046

Ballots cast total: 49,990

Voter turnout: 74.6%

Election Day ballots: 26,003

Early voting: 15,399

Mail-in ballots cast: 8,588

Mail-in ballot still outstanding: 1,700