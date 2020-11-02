County budget moves forward

cbreach@daily-journal.com

The tentative budget for Kankakee County for fiscal year 2021 has been approved by the county board’s Finance Committee. The budget goes to a vote of the full Kankakee County Board on Nov. 10.

The budget’s general fund is $34,085,351, which is roughly $2.3 million under the 2020 budget.

“We’re in pretty good shape,” County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said. “It’s real tight with little room in the budget and little in the [expected] budget revenue as well.”

The biggest department decreases in the 2021 budget compared to 2020 come in the sheriff’s department and corrections. The sheriff’s budget for 2021 is $3,988,715 compared to $4,134,321 in 2020. The corrections budget for 2021 is $11,948,060 compared to $12,431,695 in 2020.

“The corrections budget is $500,000 less than FY20, and the sheriff’s department’s budget is $150,000 less than FY20,” said Steve McCarty, the county’s finance director. “That’s is what they submitted. We appreciate the work that Sheriff Downey and his staff did on this FY21 budget and what they submitted.”

But there were increases in other areas.

“As far as increases, most everything is fairly close or flat other than basic salary increases, whether it’s non-union or union contracts,” McCarty said. “The only notable one — the health insurance is increased about $378,000 over FY20 budget amount.”

Other increases of note from 2020 to 2021 included the coroner from $516,500 to $538,500; public defender from $830,310 to $871,515; circuit clerk from $971,320 to $992,682, buildings & grounds from $847,901 to $861,401; and circuit court from $332,327 to $341,027.

In terms of revenue projections, the county went with conservative estimates. There will be little wiggle room for each department as there’s not expected to be any surplus from 2020.

“There is no room for anything next year,” Wheeler said. “... There just wasn’t anything to move around. Normally we can try and squeeze another 10-grand, 20-grand when you’re dealing with a surplus of $2 million, but we just didn’t have that ability at all.”

The entire document includes a total of debt service and special revenue funds of $19.7 million, highway funds of $28.2 million, health department and 911 funds of $9.7 million to give the total of all appropriations at $91.8 million.