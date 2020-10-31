Many among millions miss out on veterans benefits

There are an estimated 18 million military veterans living in America, including more than 576,000 who live in Illinois and more than 7,000 who call Kankakee County home.

For these men and women who served, it sometimes seems there is a similar number of loopholes to jump through in order to gain access to the benefits and services they have earned through their service to country. The effort can be confusing and exhausting, to the point some veterans give up pursuit or never even attempt to secure these entitlements.

Helping veterans navigate the often complicated process is a primary objective of the Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County. The commission, formed in 1987 and funded through a county tax levy, is dedicated to serving low-income, homeless, disabled and at-risk veterans, as well as their families.

“I call us the one-stop shop,” said Karen Smietanski, the commission’s assistant superintendent. “If we don’t provide it, we know someone else out there who does.”

Smietanski continued: “My primary and secondary jobs are seeing that veterans get the benefits they need.”

The commission would like to provide more of that type of service. While roughly 7,000 veterans reside in the county, the commission serves 200-230 clients per month, Smietanski said. While it’s apparent not all veterans need assistance, she is aware that many more than the current number currently receiving aid could use help.

“It’s just the tip of the iceberg,” she said. “There’s a lot more we would like to assist.”

Smietanski said the commission is known as “one of the best-kept secrets in Kankakee County” among those who are familiar with it, and she would like to see the organization become more visible. Right now, the commission is largely being promoted in an old-fashioned manner.

“Word of mouth is the best,” she said. “We need to tell veterans they are not taking benefits from anybody else. They are entitlements they have earned.”

Smietanski said the group of veterans who seem most unaware of the available benefits are those who served in peacetime and did not participate in an overseas conflict. She emphasizes they qualify along with their peers who experienced combat.

Through relationships with a myriad of veterans organizations including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the services the commission can provide include financial assistance for basic needs such as housing, utilities and food, VA claims assistance, job placement, free rides to the Edward J. Hines VA Hospital near Chicago, and placement in the Veterans Treatment Court, a program that helps veterans recover after falling prey to substance abuse.

The treatment court, introduced in 2013, has met with great success as 22 veterans have entered and graduated from the program. But the challenge remains persistent as other veterans grapple with addiction, and as the court coordinator for the program, Smietanski remains vigilant in her efforts to achieve more success.

While the challenge of substance abuse has been met head-on by the commission, another challenge has arisen for the commission and the veterans community: Homelessness.

“Homelessness is awful,” Smietanski said. “It’s the worst I’ve ever seen.”

She said commission officials meet to discuss the subject weekly. Some 20 homeless vets have been identified by the group over the past three months, and Smietanski said there are currently 12 active cases.

When the commission identifies a homeless veteran, it takes action to get them settled in a hotel or private residence. Smietanski said the opening of a four-day-a-week shelter by Fortitude Community Outreach next week will help ease the situation further.

The growing number of Vietnam veterans entering their twilight years is another challenge for all veterans advocates as the natural ravages of time have combined with events from their past to put the health of many in peril.

“They’re facing serious issues because of what they were exposed to,” Smietanski said, mentioning the cancer-causing Agent Orange as a prime example.

Most all veterans, including those who served before and after the Vietnam conflict, return home with some measure of emotional baggage. These days, Smietanski said veterans are more receptive to acknowledging the presence of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and seeking help to cope with the malady.

“They seem to recognize PTSD at a younger age,” she said. “Families get more involved now than they used to.”

Smietanski urges any veteran suffering from PTSD or another issue to contact the Veterans Assistance Commission for help. You can call 815-937-8489, email vac@k3county.net or visit k3countyvac.com.

Here is a population estimate gleaned from 2018 U.S. Census data for surrounding counties:

Kankakee: 7,312

Iroquois: 1,896

Will: 29,517

Ford: 877

Grundy: 3,051

Livingston: 2,397

Cook: 174,940

Statewide: 576,214

Source: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs