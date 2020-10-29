2021 Chocolate Tour canceled due to COVID-19

BOURBONNAIS — The news is not so sweet for the annual Chocolate Tour in Bourbonnais.

Co-hosted by the village of Bourbonnais and Bourbonnais Township Park District in conjunction with Sweet Street, the tour was set for Feb. 6, 2021. However, on Wednesday, organizers announced its cancellation, citing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainties of the months ahead.

Organizers said they felt the 350-person event could not be safely executed. They said the event will return on Feb. 5, 2022.

The sold-out 2020 Chocolate Tour welcomed 350 guests visiting 40 business stops on Feb. 1, before the pandemic hit. It raised more than $11,800 and assisted with funding the 1837 log schoolhouse reconstruction project and new programs for children and families at Perry Farm Park.

“The Chocolate Tour brings together hundreds of participants to explore the village’s diverse small business community, a business community that has been hit hard by the continuing effects of these unprecedented times,” Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said. “The ongoing success of the event is a direct result of bringing our residents and business together, something that we cannot accomplish right now.”

Hollice Clark, executive director of the park district, said it was a difficult decision.

“We have a responsibility to our community to protect their health and safety, and it quickly became evident that was not possible during the upcoming winter months,” he said. “We look forward to the excitement once again in 2022.”

Information for the 2022 event will become available in the fall of 2021 at villageofbourbonnais.com and btpd.org.