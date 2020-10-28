New safety measures at Kankakee schools include tip line, mobile security cameras

KANKAKEE — Kankakee students now have a tip line they can contact about issues like bullying or depression, and the school district will have a way to monitor school communications for keywords alerting them to student struggles.

The Kankakee School Board on Monday heard about the district’s new partnership with the Bloomington-based company Gaggle, which offers student safety reporting tools for K-12 schools using e-learning platforms.

The board also heard Monday about another safety measure, the purchase of three used mobile security cameras that can be placed and repositioned outside of different schools. They are the same kind of cameras used by the Kankakee Police Department.

Jennifer Way, the district’s director of school improvement, said the district has rolled out a Speak Up for Safety tip line for fourth- through 12th-grade students.

Students can call or text the tip line at 779-236-4147 or email speakup@ksd111.org any time of day to confidentially report threats of violence, bullying, peers in crisis or other imminent threats.

Gaggle representatives answer the line and will email designated district staff members regarding non-threatening items. In severe situations, district contacts are notified immediately.

In the most imminent cases, the company will contact law enforcement to intervene if they are unable to notify the district contact.

The tip line integrates directly with G Suite for Education for Google, which students already have access to on a daily basis, Way explained.

Gaggle also reviews and analyzes student communication in school-provided Gmail and Google Drive environments, looking for references to drugs and alcohol use, intentions of violence, pornography, bullying, hate speech and safety concerns like suicide and self harm.

Depending on the content and amount of text, Gaggle will email or call the appropriate administrator to address two types of threats: a possible student situation and questionable content.

Rob Grossi, assistant superintendent of business services, reviewed the district’s recent purchase of three used security cameras. The cameras are for exterior locations and would be located outside school buildings in dangerous areas, he said.

The model of camera was recommended to the district by the Kankakee Police Department, Grossi said.

These cameras can be moved to different locations depending on where administrators feel they are needed, he said.

“Locations are able to be changed based on what’s going on,” Grossi explained. “They could be plugged in, but they also have battery life that will allow them to last for three days between charges.”

Grossi said the district owns the cameras and they would be monitored by maintenance and technology staff, like other cameras in the district.

Superintendent Genevra Walters said she is suggesting that one camera be placed most of the time at Kankakee High School and the others be placed most of the time at King Middle School and Lincoln Cultural Center, though they can be relocated at any time.

She said the district initially was looking at purchasing only one or two cameras because they normally cost about $50,000 each, but through working with the police department the district was able to acquire three cameras for about $15,000 a piece.

