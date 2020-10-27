Kankakee schools stick with Phase 4 learning plans

KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 will continue following the Phase 4 procedures in its school reopening plan despite the recent COVID-19 mitigations in place for Region 7, Superintendent Genevra Walters said Monday.

The mitigations do not apply to schools; they mainly limit service in bars and restaurants.

However, the last time Gov. J.B. Pritzker rolled out additional restrictions for Region 7 for two weeks in September, the district responded by reducing the capacity in sections of school buildings from 50 to 25.

Walters told the Kankakee School Board on Monday that students are still able to come into buildings in small groups, as they have been since June.

The district is not implementing any changes in response to this new round of restrictions.

“I see no need to roll the school district back,” she said. “We are going to continue with our Phase 4 plan through this second [quarter], then we’ll decide what we are doing for January in December.”

About 3,000 students participated in summer school this year, some in person and some remotely, following the same procedures that are in place now, Walters noted.

When the second quarter started Oct. 19, the district began requiring all blended learners in the district to attend school for a minimum of two days per week.

In the first quarter, blended learners scheduled times to get in-person support from teachers as needed.

Starting this weekend, the district will be opening Kankakee High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays for fourth through 12th grade students to come in for extra time to complete schoolwork. An adult from the school system will be present.

“Parents can send their students to Saturday school just to get their work done,” Walters said.

In the future, the district may extend the Saturday school opportunity to kindergarten through third grades.

The first positive student COVID-19 case in the district was reported in September, Walters said.

A total of 10 positive student cases have been reported in the district since September.

The first staff COVID-19 case was reported in May, and a total of 15 positive staff cases have been reported in the district since May.

Currently, 20 students and 14 staff members are required to quarantine from school, Walters said.

The district began tracking positive cases in April, though some cases may have occurred early on and not been reported, she noted.

The district notifies close contacts regarding positive cases, but the whole school or district are not notified with each case.

Because students are separated in different sections of the schools and attend on different days, a school-wide notification is not necessary for each case, Walters explained.

<strong>Total positive COVID-19 cases</strong>

Students: 10

Staff: 15

<strong>Total currently in quarantine</strong>

Students: 20

Staff: 14