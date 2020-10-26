HEARD ON THE STREET: Finally, movement at 312 interchange

Could things finally be turning around for <strong>Kankakee’s long-overlooked east side</strong>?

Could significant government investment which could uplift the area thirsting for retail and commercial development finally be on its way?

Perhaps.

The <strong>Illinois Department of Transportation</strong> is inching its way to finally taking the Interstate 57 reconstruction and redesign of the <strong>East Court Street</strong> interchange into Phase II development in 2021.

This project has been sputtering along like an engine rebuild would be in my garage. Just for the record, I have virtually no mechanical abilities.

The news, which came at the start of last week’s <strong>Kankakee City Council</strong> meeting, delivered by IDOT’s <strong>Dave Alexander</strong>, a location and environmental studies engineer, felt like Christmas had come early for Kankakee.

He discussed the path the $40 million to $50 million project must travel before a single bulldozer is delivered to the site. He noted Phase II engineering will take a minimum of two years to complete.

He talked of the design which will be put in place — a single-point urban interchange — a first for the <strong>District 3 region of IDOT</strong>, which is needed due to the tight quarters in which the interchange resides.

He noted the project has not yet received the all-important IDOT funding commitment, meaning construction will be somewhere in a yet-to-be-determine time.

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but as for right now, that’s OK.

The fact IDOT is moving forward on an interchange, which most area people had assumed was forgotten by the state, is progress in my book. In fact, I believe this is significant progress.

I’m not alone.

“We know this is still years away, but to finally have this interchange modernized will be huge,” noted Kankakee <strong>Ald. Fred Tetter</strong>, who chairs the Kankakee City Council’s <strong>Economic Development Committee</strong>. Tetter also represents the city’s 7th Ward, which is the home for this interchange.

“This will enhance the entire area and help bring development,” he said. “This is a massive undertaking and quite frankly, long overdue.”

Truer words could not be spoken.

Kankakee residents have watched as IDOT funded and reconstructed the <strong>I-57 315 interchange in Bradley</strong>. They watched as a new interchange was designed and built at <strong>I-57’s 318 interchange</strong>.

The department has also committed to redevelopment of <strong>I-57’s 308 interchange</strong>, which is in Kankakee on its south side.

But it appears 312 may finally be in line for a dramatic change. Finally.

Tetter noted development has happened in this area despite the interchange. He noted <strong>Eastgate Industrial Park</strong> business. He pointed to the <strong>LaBeau Brothers</strong> semi-tractor business locating here. He pointed to the potential location of the <strong>Ricky Rockets Fuel Center</strong>.

But, he said, so much more can happen and must happen.

“I’m fired up,” Tetter proclaimed. “This will enhance the marketability for this entire area. ... This is just a great location.”

It most certainly can be. There will undoubtedly be those who believe this is an absolute waste of money. They will note that Kankakee’s east side will never rebound. They will point to crime statistics. They will point to garbage lying in the street. They will point to simple indifference which has hung over the area for 20, 30 years or so.

Those issues are real, no question, but it doesn’t mean it must always be this way. This area was once a thriving region.

Said <strong>Brad Kuntz</strong>, president of the <strong>Kankakee Development Corp.</strong>: “Everyone needs to remember that area is the gateway to our community. I’m not saying its condition doesn’t make or break us, but we don’t want something which helps create a negative impression.”

Exactly.