Risk versus reward

KANKAKEE — All in all, Miguel Puebla would have preferred not to buy his first restaurant during a pandemic. He would have liked to not have his dining room closed due to a government official’s order, limiting ways diners can enjoy a restaurant meal.

He would prefer greeting customers and making additions to his menu, rather than thinking about wearing masks and placing “Xs” on counter stools, indicating where people can’t sit, per COVID-19 guidelines.

But, the 41-year-old Kankakee man knew all this when he made the move on June 27 to purchase the downtown Kankakee diner mainstay, Lori’s Diner, 364 E. Court St.

“I’ve wanted my own restaurant for years. My dream was always to one day have my own place,” Puebla said. “I know people could say this might not be the right time. I say if you don’t take a risk, you’ll never have anything. If not now, then when?

“It’s what I believe. I believe in working hard and doing your best. If you do that, it will pay you back.”

While Puebla is kicking around some ideas for menu additions, the location is running much the same as it did when owned by St. Anne resident Larry Duffy, who owned and operated the restaurant for 24 years.

He is changing the businesses name from Lori’s Diner to Lori’s Restaurant.

“It’s not a diner anymore,” he explained. “It’s a family restaurant.”

Puebla is part of a growing national trend when it comes to Hispanic businesses. In the past 10 years, Hispanic business owners grew by 34 percent, according to a recent Stanford University study. The study showed that these businesses contributed about $500 billion to the economy in annual sales.

But while being from Mexico, Puebla has no plans of transforming this restaurant. The menu is largely classic American food — hamburgers, sandwiches, wraps, paninis, gyros. It offers a wide variety of breakfast plates. There are some Mexican choices as well, but it’s mainly all American food.

“I don’t want to change this into a Mexican restaurant. This is an American restaurant,” he explained.

<strong>A FAMILY AFFAIR</strong>

Duffy said there was no better person to take over this business than Puebla.

“I will do everything I can to make him successful,” Duffy said.

He knows of Puebla’s extreme work ethics. His said his family all exhibits that same quality, and his wife, Zenaida, son, Inez, two daughters, Nadia and Maritza, and mother, Irma Rebollar, also work there.

Basically, it’s a family affair.

“He’s a hard worker,” Duffy said. “He’s a family man. That’s why I have faith in him.”

Prior to Duffy’s 24-year run as the operator of Lori’s, the location had been known as Bray’s Restaurant, the Brass Button and also Salt & Pepper. The location has been a restaurant for at least the previous 60 years, Duffy said.

The interior is classic diner. It has 12 booths, three tables and a lunch counter, complete with counter stools. It screams vintage America.

Asked when he began working at the Lori’s, Puebla doesn’t hesitate. The date was Feb. 7, 2006. He said he walked in and asked Duffy if he needed a cook. Duffy responded by asking the stranger one question: Can you flip an egg? Puebla responded with a question. “I asked him if he wanted me to do it with my left hand or my right hand?

“He said ‘OK, you’re hired.”

Puebla has already expanded the hours on Friday and Saturday. The restaurant is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; and 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. It is closed on Sunday.

<strong>OWNER, BUT STILL THE COOK</strong>

He said he is hopeful the dinner hours are welcomed by the community. If those hours prove successful, he would consider adding hours during the week.

“I pretty much live here,” Puebla said. “I have to say it’s more stressful as owner. I have to make sure everything is working. Right now there is no one behind me. It’s all up to me.”

And he has not discarded his apron. Even though he’s the boss, he still works the kitchen doing the bulk of the cooking. His son is learning the craft as well.

“That’s my goal,” he said. “I want to build this up and make it as successful as I can. Then I would like my children to take it over some day.”

He’s not the only one with that thought. Brad Kuntz, president of the Kankakee Development Corp., which helps oversee downtown Kankakee development, believes Puebla has the dedication required to be successful.

Kuntz said he’s dined at the restaurant several times since Puebla became owner.

“It’s great to see new ownership and see people who are willing to try different things. He has a great product and I think he’ll make it work,” Kuntz said. “COVID will not last forever. It’s great to see someone carrying on, the torch has been passed.”

Puebla was born and raised in Mexico. He didn’t arrive in the United States until the age of 17 when he relocated to Wisconsin to live with relatives. He said coming to the states was always his goal. The U.S., he noted, is the land of opportunity.

Nadia, 15, said she was surprised when her parents said they bought the restaurant.

“I never thought we’d own it. I think I’ll be running it one day,” she said. “I know how to do most everything here already.”

Those words made Puebla smile wide.

“You know, people work for money to make the family happy,” he said. “But I’m not here just to make money. This is a long-term operation. That’s what I hope. My dream is our kids can take over. I want this to be a family restaurant forever.”

And, of course, he’s hoping COVID-19 may be a memory sooner rather than later.

“I’m hoping next year goes better,” Puebla said. “I hope by next year we just remember how ugly this year was.”