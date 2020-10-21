'This is not fair:' Region hit with restrictions again

Momence Mayor Chuck Steele knew it was coming. He was hoping against hope that he would be wrong.

But early Tuesday afternoon he learned that for the third time since mid March, businesses — particularly restaurant and bars — would be forced to once again close their doors to indoor business.

For the third time since March 16, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has slapped Kankakee County drinking and dining establishments with restrictions which make it extremely difficult to operate a business, let alone make any money at it.

“When a billionaire is making decisions for common people, that’s a tough egg. I was afraid this would happen again,” he said. “I don’t understand why big box stores can stay open and others can’t. This is not fair.

“This is another sad day. I’m afraid a lot of business are going to go bankrupt. There is not enough care by the government.”

This refrain was heard all across a chilly Kankakee County on Tuesday. Once the governor announced a conference call had been arranged for mayors within Kankakee and Will counties for Tuesday, preceding his nearly daily press conference discussing the COVID-19 virus and pandemic, most knew exactly what was coming the region’s way.

“It’s very disappointing,” said Herscher Mayor Ray Schneider. “The only thing we are seeing is the hurt being put on business.”

As the world waits for a vaccine to deal with this virus, public leaders are forced to chew on statistics and make decisions as a result. In many cases, such as Tuesday’s which affected Region 7, comprised of Kankakee and Will counties, the decision is quite unpopular and unwelcome.

<strong>DIFFICULT TO UNDERSTAND</strong>

Those whose livelihoods are impacted by these decisions are having a hard time understanding what these measures are ultimately accomplishing. While state leadership believes the restrictions are keeping the public safe and hospitals from being overrun with sick people, local leadership wonders if the cost will become too much.

“We want a healthy town, but what good is a healthy town that is empty,” wondered Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent. “This bounding back and forth — where is the light at the end of the tunnel?”

Here is what is certain. Beginning at 11 p.m. Friday, bars and restaurants will be forced to once again provide carryout meals or offer outdoor dining and drinking. As temperatures begin to remind patrons more of Thanksgiving than Labor Day, those remaining outdoors will be few and far between.

Many communities will simply look the other way when locations defy the governor’s restrictions. The defiance was becoming more common when the region was in its second lockdown in the first half of September.

The mayors contacted by the Daily Journal said they will work toward educating business owners rather than enforcing restrictions and closing locations.

“My rule is simple. If you don’t like the way a business is operating, then don’t go there,” Nugent said.

Schneider said much the same.

“We’re not enforcing these restrictions in Herscher. The establishments know what the rules are. It’s up to them to operate how they would like. I still don’t understand this. Why’s it OK to operate a hardware store or a big box store, but not a restaurant, a bar or a church?”

<strong>ENOUGH IS ENOUGH</strong>

Bradley Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson said the fact so many businesses have survived this pandemic and the governor’s orders is testament to their resolve.

“It’s unfair for our businesses who are constantly under the gun. I find it amazing businesses have held on this long,” he said.

Like other community leaders, Watson said he not about to start punishing them. He said he has yet to see any data which indicates bars and restaurants are the cause of the spread of the virus.

“I’m just hopeful people will be resilient,” he said.

Linda Wu, who opened Hero City Adventure Park in Bradley with husband John Chu this July, said opening during the pandemic has been difficult on business, and with Region 7 reverting back to Phase 3, it will be even harder to stay afloat.

“When is it gonna stop?” she said. “We are hardly hanging on here.”

Wu said parents are hesitant to take their children out to an entertainment establishment, especially when some children aren’t even leaving home to attend school. With more mitigations coming down Friday, she expects people will be even more fearful.

“We struggled to open and then finally opened up in the pandemic, and you just can’t predict it anymore,” Wu said. “Now it’s slow, and if that’s the case, going back to Phase 3, it’s going to be even more slow.”

Chris Johnson, CEO of Classic Cinemas, said the company had planned to open its theaters in Region 7, the Paramount and Meadowview theaters in Kankakee, on Nov. 13.

At this point, the plans are to wait until December when bigger films like “Wonder Woman 1984” are scheduled to be released.

“I’m certainly thinking the restrictions will be gone by the time we get to that point,” he said.

Dirk Panozzo, owner of the Jailhouse Rock Bar, 793 N. Fifth Ave., Kankakee, believed the region was past these restrictions when the order was lifted in September. But, as he learned Tuesday, his business is back in a very difficult position once again.

Panozzo said he will be consulting with a constitutional attorney to determine what he can and cannot do.

In Bradley, Kevin Malik, owner of Luconi’s Pizza, 496 Kennedy Drive, Bradley, said he was starting to build the business back up.

“Now we’re shutting down again. It’s not good,” he said. He said he will be forced to cut wait staff because of the loss of in-restaurant dining.

”With delivery and carry-out, I’m getting a lot of support from customers for sure, and that’s been great. I feel for everyone. It’s tough. It’s been such a crazy year.”

<em>Stephanie Markham and Chris Breach contributed to this</em> story.