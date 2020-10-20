Steeple removed from Manteno Catholic church

MANTENO — One of Manteno’s most recognizable architectural structures — the 121-year-old, 13-story-high steeple at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church will soon be no more.

Citing its deteriorating condition, the church, located at 207 S. Main St., is in the process of losing its impressive steeple and bell tower.

The church leadership recently made the decision to bring down the structure. A steeple is a tall tower on a building, topped by a spire, and houses the church bell. Steeples are common on Christian churches and cathedrals.

In days of old, the sound of the church bell made it easy to find the church and the height of steeple allowed people to see where the church was located.

But just because the structure is coming down — at a cost of $84,000 by Environmental Cleansing Corp. of Markham, a demolition contractor — doesn’t mean this will be the end of a steeple at St. Joseph, Pastor Thomas Theneth said. ECC crews began dismantling the tower of Oct. 13. The project will take at least two weeks.

“This is a monument in Manteno, not just for the church, but the village,” he said Monday. “Our goal is to construct it back. I can’t say what time frame we are dealing with, but we are certainly hoping one day in the near future it will be back.”

Ranging some 120 feet from its base to its peak, the tower was discovered to be in a compromised position when the church replaced the slate roof in 2018. After an inspection of the structure, it was determined the tower was in such condition that the three church bells — weighing in at a combined 4,150 pounds — were removed.

Dawn LaMore, an administrative assistant at the church which has membership of 1,035 families, said upon further inspection the steeple was experiencing significant deterioration. But any structure reaching into the sky since the church was built 121 years ago, shouldn’t be surprising.

“As more and more inspections were completed to the bell tower they began noticing more issues. Everyone came to the conclusion that its [structural] integrity was in question. It was beyond repair,” LaMore simply said.

In a prairie community were farming is king and the highest peaks are most often stately oak trees, the church tower was the beacon for Manteno.

The hope is it will be again — depending on cost, of course.

As for now, the steeple will be lowered to the roof line and then the roof will be capped. From there, the church will look into what options are available and at what cost.

It is likely a capital campaign will take flight to put a skyward structure back at the site. Whether the three bells find their way into the tower once again is open for discussion.

“With today’s technology, a new steeple could be even better,” LaMore said.

Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent, a longtime member of St. Joseph’s, said the fact the steeple lasted for more than 100 years is a testament to the craftsmanship used to build the initial structure.

“Everyone is sorry to see it go. There were efforts to try to fix it, but they just kept finding more issues with it. The cost wasn’t realistic,” he said.

Now heads will be put together to see what happens next.

Nugent, for one, would like to one day see a steeple rising from St. Joseph’s

“It’s an iconic structure in our town. That’s one of those pictures you always see, the towering steeple. No one likes to see that change, but you have to be safe. When it was all said and done, safety came first.”

LaMore notes she misses hearing the bells ring.

“I don’t think most people here are in the mood to just cap the room and that be the end of the story. We want a steeple. This means a lot of the community.”