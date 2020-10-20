Kankakee County polling place changes

Three Kankakee County polling places have been moved for the upcoming Nov. 3 General Election.

Kankakee 15 is now located at City Life Center, 1820 E. Court St., Kankakee.

Bourbonnais 12 is now located at Uplifted Care Center, 3115 N. 1000W Road, Bourbonnais.

Bourbonnais 13 is now located at Quality Inn (Governor’s Room), 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley.

Registered voters should check their voter registration card.

To find your polling place, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeecountyclerk.com/wp-content/uploads/2020-General-Election-Voter-Information-Guide.pdf" target="_blank">kankakeecountyclerk.com</a>.