Candidate Q & A: State Representative 79th District

<strong>Jackie Haas,</strong> Republican

<strong>Age:</strong> 54

<strong>Occupation:</strong> President/CEO, The Helen Wheeler Center for Community Mental Health. Licensed clinical social worker.

<strong>Education:</strong> Bachelor of Social Work, Valparaiso University; Master of Social Work, University of Illinois’ Jane Addams College of Social Work, specialty in mental health; Licensed Clinical Social Worker, 1992-present; National Leadership Academy for the Public’s Health, Fellow 2019; and National Association of Social Workers, member since 1984.

<strong>Relevant experience:</strong> Life-long resident of Kankakee County and current member of the Kankakee County Board. Provides me with insight, real involvement in government management and legislative impact. President/CEO of local non-profit for 20 years, which gives me knowledge and experience ranging from operations, budgeting and strategic planning, to navigating a challenging regulatory environment.

<strong>What is the most pressing issue that needs to be addressed by the governor or the Illinois Legislature?</strong>

The most pressing issue that needs to be addressed by the governor and the Legislature is the COVID-19 pandemic. I say both because the governor must actively engage the Legislature in the discussion and decision-making process instead of continually unilaterally making and extending his executive orders. These orders have given big box stores the advantage over local businesses, which are the backbone of our economy and driving force behind job creation in our communities. We must get these businesses operational. The COVID-19 crisis has also negatively impacted schools. I am concerned about the educational and social-emotional impact of this situation.

I also hear from constituents that one of their greatest concerns is taxes. We are losing too many residents to other areas and other states due to high property taxes and increasing state taxes — people are tired of being taxed more and more on everything.

<strong>Will you vote your district’s interests or with your party’s interest?</strong>

The job of a legislator is to represent the values and economic interests of the district. I will go to Springfield and advocate for our community, just as I have done as the CEO of a local non-profit.

<strong>How can we create better checks and balances for those in power during state and national emergencies?</strong>

Decisions that impact our state must involve the General Assembly — an equal branch of the government. The Illinois General Assembly should have exercised its power by holding a legislative session to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including actions taken by Governor Pritzker’s executive orders. Unfortunately, the House Speaker failed to do so, and Governor Pritzker did not exercise his power to require legislators to return to Springfield.

Any actions taken by state government should have been done in a bipartisan manner with full involvement from the legislative branch. It’s a reminder of why we need people in Springfield who will challenge the status quo and not let unchecked power go unnoticed.

<strong>Should there be term limits on state legislators?</strong>

Illinois’ finances are a mess, property taxes are too high, taxes are constantly rising, and state corruption runs rampant. Our state’s problems exist because of career politicians who accrued too much power. I am a firm believer in term limits for all state elected officials as a first step toward solving our state’s most pressing issues.

<strong>Charlene Eads,</strong> Democrat

<strong>Age:</strong> 47

<strong>Occupation:</strong> Social worker at Shapiro Center

<strong>Education:</strong> Bachelor’s degree in social work from Olivet Nazarene University and a master’s degree in social work from Governors State University.

<strong>Experience:</strong> As a social worker at Shapiro Center, I advocate for the individuals who live there and their families. I am a union steward for AFSCME Local 29. I am also on the executive board of the Kankakee NAACP. I am a founding member of the Illinois Democratic Women of Kankakee County.

<strong>What is the most pressing issue that needs to be addressed by the governor or the Illinois Legislature?</strong>

I believe COVID-19 virus has wreaked havoc on Illinois. The state needs to continue to assist small businesses to re-open and workers who have lost paychecks or are working fewer hours. Our schools still need guidance and critical resources to resume in-person learning safely. We must address the needs of those in our community who have been affected by COVID-19. Our community has seen a rise in substance abuse and crime due to the added stress of COVID-19 and recession and suicides have risen four-fold. We can’t cut funding to mental health services as some have suggested. I will be honest with the voters about the budget deficit, we need to ask the top 3% to pay their fair share rather than ask homeowners and seniors to increase their burden.

<strong>Will you vote for your districts interest or your party’s interests?</strong>

I will always stand with the interests of our district. The past few years has not seen representation willing to work across the aisle in Springfield to accomplish things for our district. The 79th District deserves better and I intend to vote for fairness in Springfield. We are still recovering from the years of not having a state budget. Some social service providers have already closed their doors and are never coming back. I will address the needs of the people in our district and work with anyone willing to do the right thing regardless of party affiliation.

<strong>How can we create better checks and balances for those in power during state and national emergencies?</strong>

Elections have consequences. We elect our state and national leaders with the belief that they will take actions in the best for the interest of their state and nation. During these emergencies, the press offers our best hope of an informed electorate. As we have seen, people of all races and all ages are coming together to stand against police misconduct. The public came together to demand change. Those in power at the national level are yielding their power recklessly. That’s why this election is so important. We have a lifetime opportunity to remove the reckless behavior with your vote this year. I believe in a government of the people and by the people.

<strong>Should there be term limits on state legislators?</strong>

Yes, I do not see my election as a state legislator as a lifetime career. We know some politicians of both parties have forgotten who they were elected to serve. Unfortunately, some at the national level have voted against their constituency by denying a living wage to thousands in their district while at the same time voting to increase their own salary. That is why it important that we have informed voters — and remove barriers to all citizens getting to vote. If they are involved and vote, citizens can make real change to every level of government.