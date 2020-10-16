Candidate Q & A: Kankakee County Auditor

<strong>Jake Lee,</strong> Republican

<strong>Age:</strong> 33

<strong>Occupation:</strong> Kankakee County auditor (incumbent)

<strong>Education:</strong> AS in Business Administration, Grantham University; BA in Business Administration, Ashford University; BS in Accounting, Governors State University; Master of Business Administration, University of Illinois at Chicago. Hundreds of hours of continuing professional education in critical areas such as government accounting and finance, personal development, human resources, management, and leadership.

<strong>Relevant experience:</strong> 3 years of governmental internal auditing as an elected official; 5 years of operational and safety audits; 2 years of budget preparation, contract negotiations, and purchase card and supply management; over 10 years in management positions, board positions, leading teams and delivering results. United States Navy Veteran.

<strong>How do you view the role of county auditor?</strong>

“I view the role of county auditor as integral to the financial reporting, openness, effectiveness, and efficiency of governmental operations. The county auditor is changed to be the “watchdog” of taxpayer funds and should ensure that government operates in compliance with the law and other appropriate regulations. As an elected office, the auditor is empowered to carry out his or her duties under the authority of state law. Moreover, I view the role of county auditor as being a partner with the community. Internship opportunities with the local university and the local community college is vital to providing access to government. Finally, community forums, social media, and a digital presence for the dissemination of information is vital for public engagement regarding county business.”

<strong>What would you change about the current structure of the county’s bill-paying procedures?</strong>

“I would make sure the process in accordance with state law. Currently, the accounting process and procedures are in violation of the law, which has been the case for almost two decades. I fought for the past three years to get the County into compliance with the law — including pursuing legal redress. If the Auditor’s Office can obtain its rightful duties, powers, and functions, we will make the bill-paying process more efficient, accountable, and transparent. I have already significantly improved the presentation and the content of claims report and the quarterly report; I would do the same thing with all the other financial reports produced by the County. The County Board members should approve, reject, or abstain from payments prior to checks going out even thought they have delegated their authority to settle the claims to someone other than the Board as a whole.”

<strong>Should there be oversight of the county auditor’s office? If yes, who should provide the oversight?</strong>

“Yes, there should be oversight of every office in county government. The statute already provides specific oversight in two areas: 1) technical oversight through the external auditing firm that provides annual audit services to the County and, 2) budgetary oversight which is vested in the County Board. Finally, the ultimate and perhaps most important oversight is from the taxpayers, the Citizens of Kankakee County. The Citizens should not only expect transparency from their government, they should demand it!”

<strong>What makes you the best candidate for the office?</strong>

“I believe I am the best candidate because of my education, experience, and commitment to excellence. I have fought hard to get the office restored to where it legally belongs and contribute, in a substantive way, to the accountability and transparency of County operations and spending. With only one employee, I instituted the first taxpayer fraud reporting hotline; the first fraud prevention education program; the first auditor internship program, investing over 400 hours of training to future accountants; lectured at DePaul University and Olivet Nazarene University educating graduate and undergraduate students about governmental accounting, auditing, and financial reporting; identified over $100k of wasteful spending; processed and audited over 25,000 claims for payment; and provided over 50 recommendations for process improvement or compliance to name a few accomplishments. There is much more work to do and re-electing me will afford me the opportunity to finish the important work I started.”

<strong>Kyle Evans,</strong> Libertarian

<strong>Age</strong>: 29

<strong>Occupation:</strong> Cellarman/Brewer

<strong>Education:</strong> Milford High School, 2010; Certified of Automotive Technology, Universal Technical Institute; Bachelor’s of Arts, Communication and Rhetorical Studies and music minor, Illinois College.

Relevant Experience: As a former non-commissioned officer in the Illinois Air National Guard, I performed inventory audits of our equipment, tracked and verified various metrics while in the CENTCOM geographic combatant command, and audited my own travel expense and vouchers.

<strong>How do you view the role of the county auditor?</strong>

“I view the auditor as the watchdog of the county government. This office verifies the money spent by the county, which keeps these departments and county officials accountable.”

<strong>What would you change about the current structure of the county’s bill-paying structure?</strong>

“From my understanding, our current process is actually smooth and efficient. The bills come in, the Finance Committee approves the claims, the finance department pays out with some internal control from the auditor, and then the auditor makes sure the proper people are being paid and then dissects the expense reports. My goal would be to make any bill that has the ability to be paid (and is not already) on an auto draft plan to further streamline this process.”

<strong>Should there be oversight of the county auditor’s office? If yes, who should provide the oversight?</strong>

“I believe there should. I think this duty falls on the county board to check in with this office, as needed. I also would not be opposed if the county budgeted for an occasional audit of the office by an out-of-state nonpartisan auditing firm. The would not be necessary most times, but would be a great fallback, if needed.”

<strong>What makes you the best candidate for the office?</strong>

“My purpose as the Kankakee County Libertarian Party’s Auditor Candidate is to help be a source of answers on libertarian philosophy and what people can expect from libertarians in local office. Libertarians want the smallest government as is necessary for our communities, that respects the rights of the individual, and that this government is well monitored, held in check, and is as efficient as possible. As an auditor you could expect me to seek and remove any and all fraud, waste, and abuse of county funds. There is no place for the taxpayers’ money to be used in any way other than what it was intended for.”