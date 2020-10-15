Victims identified in I-57 fatal crash

Illinois State Police released the names of the two people who died following a three-vehicle crash Tuesday on Interstate 57 in Iroquois County.

The crash occurred at 12:53 a.m. at mile marker 266, 6 miles north of Buckley, Illinois State Police said in a news release. The crash closed down the interstate for eight hours.

The driver of a 2019 Honda Civic, Aaron C. Reed, 26, of Onarga, and a passenger in a 2010 Ford Fusion, Tazia S. Crite, 21, of Pembroke Township, were both pronounced dead at the scene by the Iroquois County coroner. A 3-week-old infant of Beaverville, who was a passenger in the Fusion, was airlifted to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Three other people were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

State police said in the release that a preliminary investigation indicated the Civic was traveling south on the interstate. For an unknown reason, it crossed over the median into the northbound lanes and struck the Fusion, which was traveling north.

Following the collision, a 2020 truck tractor semi-trailer also traveling north crashed into the Fusion, causing a female and infant in the back seat to be ejected.