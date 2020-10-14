Pumpkins aplenty at Beniot Greenhouse

KANKAKEE -- Luke Benoit likely never envisioned children being his chief cliental when he took over Benoit Greenhouse in Kankakee.

But in today's world of diversification, that is exactly what is taking place on the 21-acre greenhouse these days.

As bright sunshine engulfs the autumn skies, Luke and his wife, Mandy, the owners of Benoit Greenhouse since January, are hosting youngsters -- and oldsters as well -- to the joys of fall and the adventures of picking out that perfect pumpkin as well as the adventure of walking through a 2-acre corn field maze as well as climbing a hay bale tower.

The year 2020 marks the first time the Benoit's have offered the Halloween extravaganza at the Splear Road greenhouse and things could not be going better.

The Benoit did not grow the pumpkins, but were able to get two area growers to supply hundreds of the orange squash to the greenhouse site. Sizes range from as large as 40 pounds to as small as the size of 16-inch softball

And for the first year, Luke and Mandy have been working nearly around the clock getting the location ready for those seeking fun just on the outskirts of the Kankakee city limits.

The pristine business location and its youthful owners are simply having the time of their lives with all the activities taking place at the business -- until the close of business on Oct. 30.

"I guess carving pumpkins never goes out of style," Luke simply states. "This has gone beyond our expectations."

And it has been an idle growing season for pumpkins. The fruit likes dry weather and areas of full sunlight, but interestingly thrives in partial shade. In most cases it takes 90-100 days from planting seeds until the squash is ripe.

The location, 568 N 2750E Road, Kankakee, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday

In addition to the hundreds of pumpkins on site and other fall activities, there are fun times with the pop-a-shot basketball game. There is a swing set for youngsters. There are a few farm animals on hand. The ideas for activities will only grow as they host families.

"People sit around and enjoy the day. I suppose some might be here for an hour or so, but they just love the setting," Mandy said.

Said Luke: "I never thought I would buy so many pumpkins in my life."

The 41-year-old former Riverside Medical Center registered nurse is not complaining, mind you. His back may complain, however, but he'll manage.

"Fall is a good business. People have so many traditions."

Pumpkins being chief among them.

<strong>A dozen Pumpkin Fact</strong>

1. The original jack-o'-lanter were made with turnips and potatoes by the Irish.

2. Pumpkins are grown on every continent except Antartica.

3. More than 1.5 billion pounds of pumpkins are produced each year in the U.S.

4. 80% of the U.S pumpkin crop is available during October.

5. The world's heaviest pumpkin weighed more than 2,600 pounds and was grown in Germany in 2016.

6. Each pumpkin has about 500 seeds.

7. There are more than 45 varieties of pumpkin.

8. It's not a vegetable. Pumpkins are technically a fruit.

9. Every single part of a pumpkin is edible.

10. A pumpkin is 90% water.

11. Pumpkin pie isn't America's favorite. It's apple. Pumpkin is second.

12. Illinois grows the most pumpkins. It harvest about 12,300 acres of pumpkins annually.

Source: Good Housekeeping; Farmers' Almanac