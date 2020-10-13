Kankakee man arrested on guns, drug charges

KANKAKEE — A 24-year-old Kankakee man, who was on parole for a robbery conviction from the Illinois Department of Corrections, was recently arrested on drug and weapon charges.

Colo Taylor, who lives in the 1200 block of East Sheridan Street in Kankakee, was arrested Oct 6 on charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Taylor was arrested during a parole compliance check. Taylor had been released on June 15 from the Jacksonville, Ill., Correctional Center.

The arrest was made by the Kankakee police, Project Safe Neighborhood Task Force and the Illinois Department of Corrections agents.