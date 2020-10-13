Input sought on Bradley plans

BRADLEY — A community forum called “A Transformative Opportunity for Bradley” is set for Thursday and is an effort to gain the public’s input on development plans along Illinois Route 50 and Broadway Street.

The village is targeting developing plans for the Northfield Square mall area, Kinzie Avenue/Illinois 50 and Broadway corridors to guide future development and investment in these key areas. The village administration and development team are seeking the public’s input to develop plans which captures the community’s vision.

This will be just the first step in this public process.

“We haven’t seen community-developed plans for at least the 20 years I’ve been involved with the village,” Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson said. “If you don’t have a vision, how can you create a master plan?”

Key areas of focus for this corridor plans are the 53 acres of the Northfield Square mall — an area the village invested in late last year with the purchase of the former Carson’s men’s store — Illinois Route 50/Kinzie Avenue, as well as West Broadway Street, between Washington Avenue and Kennedy Drive. The village is also looking to establish a direction for the region north of the Bradley Commons Shopping Center, the location anchored by Kohl’s and Super Walmart.

In addition to the village administration, the forum will be directed by SB Friedman and Ginkgo, consultants hired by the village in 2019 to study these areas.

The village entered into a $45,590 contract with Chicago-based Friedman in August 2019 to consult on these development areas. Ginkgo Planning & Design of Chicago joined the project in October.

The goal, Watson said, is to have a final report on design plans by spring 2021.

Bruce Page, Bradley’s community development director, said the goal is to have a “21st century concept” design for these areas within Bradley that would include retail, housing, office, hotel, entertainment and possibly medical space for this from the mall through Kinzie.

The development is expected to shift somewhat at Broadway, which is a much older portion of Bradley, and more focus could be placed on civic center-type development and “walkability” development, meaning more focus on smaller-type retail and housing.

Watson and Page stressed plans are always subject to change as needs and economic factors change. They described the final development plan to something of a “living document,” meaning it will allow for variations and changes.

“This is exciting,” Page said. “This can lay out well thought-out changes for the village for years to come.”

The forum will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and can be attended both virtually and in person. The meeting will be held in village hall. To listen in by phone, call 312-626-6799 (meeting ID: 965 6594 0135). You may also watch the meeting via Zoom at zoom.us/j/96565940135.

