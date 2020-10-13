Brakes applied to DMV relocation

BRADLEY — The proposed relocation of the Illinois’ Secretary of State’s drivers’ facility in Bradley hit the brakes Monday.

The Bradley Village Board had questions regarding the relocation of the facility from its longtime home at 1111 Blatt Boulevard to 111 Village Square Shopping Plaza northwest of the North Street and Kinzie Avenue intersection.

As a result, the six-person village board voted 5-1 to table the vote to OK the move. The facility needs the village’s OK for the move because the location was only permitted to house either municipal offices or a post office, not a state-run office.

The Department of Motor Vehicle office has been on Blatt Boulevard for some 40 years.

At issue are commitments the shopping center’s owner, Langham Creek Partners, of West Lake, Calif., has made to the Secretary of State’s office regarding entrance and exit points for large trucks being used for drivers’ testing as well as replacement of lost parking spaces for Fieldstone Credit Union, 395 N. Kinzie Ave., on the east frontage of the shopping center. There also an issue of using a portion of the Turk Furniture parking lot for exiting trucks.

The matter will be brought back to the board on Oct. 26.

Greg Leutloff, of McColly Bennett Commercial Real Estate, who is representing Village Square, said ownership is anxious to get this project underway as it will bring considerable traffic to the shopping center — an estimated 1,000 people per week — and that can do nothing but increase opportunities for retailers, restaurants and other services at the complex.

He said ownership has committed to adding a parking lot in the grassy location immediately south of Fieldstone. Mark Baron, president of Fieldstone said the commitment satisfied the credit union’s concern.

The new licensing office would be located in the 6,000-square-foot former Premier Rental Purchase site, which is just south of Joann Fabrics. The current office is located within a 3,700-square-foot building. At the present location, parking is limited as is interior space. Customers are often forced to wait outdoors before space becomes available to get inside.

The biggest issues are the testing site for truck drivers and the use of a portion of the Turk Furniture-owned parking lot for trucks to exit at the traffic light to get onto Kinzie.

At last week’s Bradley Planning Board meeting, Leutloff said the goal was to have the new location ready for customers by Dec. 1. He was asked if that target could still be met. He said he was unsure.