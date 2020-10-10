On a mission to help others through

<em>“We learn to survive a day at a time,</em>

<em>Sometimes hours and minutes</em>

<em>And be grateful for each new dawn</em>

<em>And all that is in it.”</em>

Cheryl Gash penned that stanza as part of poem she wrote last month. Writing poetry, she says, is a gift God gave her, and she writes poems out of love and caring for others … to get things across to people.”

“Maybe that’s what I am supposed to do, write about cancer,” Gash, the four-year breast cancer survivor questioned. “Giving somebody else something they need to help them get through wherever they are in their life.”

That’s her mission: telling her story.

Known better to her friends and family as “Rusty,” (for what used to be her red hair), Gash embraced her breast cancer diagnosis with optimism. She credits this positivity for her survival and almost complete lack of pain thus far in her journey.

Gash, now 76 and retired, had worked for 10 years at the Riverside Cancer Institute and was there when it first opened with only one doctor, one nurse and herself. “I saw patients who came in with a positive attitude. Even those with a bad diagnosis, those with a good attitude made out so much better,” she recalled.

In January 2016 after a routine mammogram identified something suspicious, Gash was scheduled for an ultrasound and biopsy. After doctors couldn’t take a good biopsy in January, she was told to wait six months and when she returned in June for another biopsy, the tumor had grown to the size of a walnut. Although it still would not have been found by touch, it was considered “fast growing.” She remembers getting the bad news she feared — “the big ‘C,’ which is what everyone calls it,” Gash said.

“It’s happening for a reason,” she told herself, “I have to put it in God’s hands.”

Gash calls herself a “modern-day miracle.” Not only is she a breast cancer survivor, she has survived the journey with minimal pain and discomfort. After working in the emergency room and in a cancer clinic herself, she knew what horrible post-mastectomy pain looked like.

“I came out of surgery when they cut away half my chest, who would have thought I would not have pain? My surgery was at 3 in the afternoon. Back in my room by 7 and I kept waiting for the pain to hit. The whole evening, I fell asleep and still no pain. When Dr. Lang came in, the nurses said, ‘Rusty has no pain,’ and he said, ‘Fine, send her home.’” Even when Dr. David Lang removed her drain tubes a week later, she didn’t feel pain.

A few weeks later a port-a-catheter was surgically inserted for her upcoming chemotherapy. A small medical appliance was installed beneath her skin and a catheter connected the port to Gash’s vein. Under the skin, the port has a septum through which drugs can be injected and blood samples can be drawn many times. The evening after her port was installed Gash had trouble breathing, which was frightening. A trip to the emergency room found she had a collapsed lung, which was risk of the port mechanism. A chest tube was inserted immediately, but again, no pain, she said. “I could not believe it!” she exclaimed.

During his first 12 chemotherapy treatments once a week for 12 weeks, she didn’t suffer nausea or vomiting. Her last four treatments which were more potent and every two weeks, her hair began to fall out and she took refuge in her chair with an afghan. “Even though I knew it was going to come out, with handfuls of my red hair I yelled and cried. I knew it was going to happen, but the medical part in me went away and the woman part of me took over. I was back to being a patient and my husband sheared me,” she recalled.

She still has the port-a-cath for blood draws and sees her oncologist Dr. Mehmet Sipahi every six months. Her taste hasn’t completely returned and she still experiences “chemo brain,” — “like you’re thinking a word, and you want to say it.” Those discomforts, though, are minor, she says.

“My whole journey was positive because I had seen what a difference in makes in patient’s care and patient’s healing. Yesterday is gone and I don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring. I can only deal with today. You can’t worry about what’s coming down the road, you have to take care of today,” Gash advised.

So, she is enjoying every minute of life with Gaylord, her husband of 42 years, her daughter, Bridgette, and two granddaughters.

“Rusty” says her beautiful red hair has grown back silver.

“It’s OK. I’m here. I’m alive. It’s been four years, and I want to share my story.”