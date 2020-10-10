Halloween HQ: New fall offerings have Benoit Greenhouse busting at the seams

KANKAKEE — The Benoit Greenhouse along Splear Road just outside of Kankakee’s city limits long has been a go-to location for plants.

But pumpkins? A corn maze? Miniature cows? Bale tower? To say 2020 has been a strange year for Bourbonnais residents Luke and Mandy Benoit — and every other man, woman and child — would be something of an understatement.

The couple realized a dream come true when they purchased the 21-acre Benoit Greenhouse property along Splear Road, just outside of Kankakee’s city limits.

Just as they were getting their feet on the ground as the new owners, COVID-19 became the centerpiece of American’s daily lives.

The effect became so devastating the couple thought their dream of owning and operating a greenhouse would become one of the shortest ventures in history.

This year has been filled with emotional highs and lows for the Benoits.

“I thought this might be the shortest ownership in history,” Luke said, a former Riverside Medical Center registered nurse, on a sun-soaked early fall afternoon. “But after everything, I think we’re going to make it.”

To say the least.

Things are going so well, in fact, the Benoits have had the unpleasant task of having to turn away business because the property simply ran out of space to accommodate customers.

You see, Benoit’s Greenhouse is no longer just a greenhouse for flowers and other assorted plants.

It has become something akin to “Halloween Central.”

During recent weeks, the 21-acre property has been transformed into pumpkin central, where numerous varieties of pumpkins can be purchased for Halloween traditions, but also a place where children and adults as well can explore a 2-acre corn field maze, a pint-sized straw bale climbing tower for small children and a petting zoo of sorts featuring chickens, goats, piglets and miniature cows.

And, to top it off, there is no charge for admission.

Oh, and they also sell pumpkins. Lots of pumpkins. Hundreds. Ranging in size from a few pounds to as much as 40 pounds.

The greenhouse became a spring retail for plants three years ago. However, when Luke and Mandy, both Bishop McNamara Catholic High School graduates, took the keys from his parents, Vince and Christine Benoit, they set out to add fall retail. Business is business no matter what season it takes place in.

“People were asking when would go retail for the fall,” said Luke, 41.

It was their goal in January to be offering pumpkins and other items in September. But COVID hit, and they weren’t sure what would become of their retail dream.

But family relations, Kevin and Jim Benoit, were growing pumpkins in their 20-acre farm along Lowe Road for the store. They were committed. The only question was would COVID-related restrictions be lifted in time. Fortunately, they were, as the region’s positivity rate fell below guidelines established by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The fall store opened Sept. 9.

Business has been booming ever since. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The fall pumpkin shop concludes its seasonal business at 5 p.m. Oct. 30, the day before Halloween.

On this particular Tuesday, much of the location was quiet. Mandy was working in the store, as her youngest son, Leo, 3, ran around. Luke was busy making sure everything else was in place for what promised to be a great week of business.

The pumpkin harvest has been strong this fall as a perfect growing — long stretches of dry weather — settled over the region. Wet weather promotes pumpkin rot.

Business has been so strong that a week ago some customers had to be turned away as the 80-vehicle parking lot was filled. There was no more room at the farm.

“I guess carving pumpkins never goes out of style,” Luke said.

He noted business has been so strong they sought another pumpkin grower to satisfy the demand.

The couple added a two-rim, pop-a-shot basketball game. There is also swing set for youngsters. Mandy said the ideas they have seemingly are endless.

“People sit around and enjoy the day. I suppose some might be here for an hour or so, but they just love the setting,” Mandy said.

Whatever has happened in this location just east of Kankakee, Luke has learned one thing: autumn is good for business.

“I never thought I would buy so many pumpkins in my life. People just love the tradition of fall. We have so many ideas. We’ve been very blessed.”