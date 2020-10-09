Bradley-Bourbonnais shredding event set for Saturday

The Tenth Annual Bradley-Bourbonnais Rotary Shredding Event will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Turk Furniture, 515 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley.

Event Co-Chair Lori Gadbois welcomes individuals to “bring a trunk-load of your personal papers, receipts, tax documents, etc. to be destroyed in a safe and an environmentally friendly method. Just drive up and Rotary and Bradley-Bourbonnais High School volunteers will be at the site to remove your papers from your vehicle to be shredded. Please bring your papers in disposable boxes or bags.”

There is no charge, but donations will be appreciated. Please no businesses, only personal papers. Turk Furniture and Fieldstone Credit Union are co-sponsors of this event.

Proceeds from this community service will be used to help Bradley-Bourbonnais Rotary support local agencies and organizations, some of which have included Center of Hope Food Pantry, KC-CASA, Harbor House, Good Shepherd Manor, Northern Illinois Food Bank.

Founded in 1905, Rotary is recognized as the world's first volunteer service organization with a commitment and motto of Service Above Self. Members volunteer in communities at home and abroad to support education and job training, provide clean water, combat hunger, improve health and sanitation, and eradicate polio.