Chamber names 40 under 40 honorees

Daily Journal staff report

The Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce has named its 40 Under 40 Class of 2020, which recognizes, celebrates and develops a new generation of regional leaders.

The 2020 recipients include:

• <strong>Allison Ascher</strong>, Coldwell Banker

• <strong>Brad Benoit</strong>, Economic and Community Development Agency, City of Kankakee

• <strong>Caleb Benoit</strong>, Connect Roasters

• <strong>Emily Bertrand</strong>, Bourbonnais Elementary School District

• <strong>Megan Campbell</strong>, Collective Balance Counseling

• <strong>Claire Chaplinski</strong>, Chaplinski Law Firm

• <strong>Joia Crossley</strong>, Kankakee School District

• <strong>Michael Curren</strong>, Kankakee Area YMCA

• <strong>Dr. Jose da Silva</strong>, Kankakee Community College

• <strong>Grant Girard</strong>, Girard’s Ace Hardware & Furniture

• <strong>Frank Hasik IV</strong>, Kankakee Township Fire Protection District

• <strong>Jason Hastings</strong>, Reliable Oil and Tire Center

• <strong>Krystal Hiser</strong>, RN, MSN, OAK Orthopedics

• <strong>Jason Johnson</strong>, Olivet Nazarene University

• <strong>Heidi Justice</strong>, AMITA Health St. Mary’s Kankakee

• <strong>Brandi Kaner</strong>, AMITA Health St. Mary’s Kankakee

• <strong>Jonathan Keigher</strong>, Urban Farmer

• <strong>Ashley Landers</strong>, Meijer

• <strong>Tara Latz</strong>, Village of Bourbonnais

• <strong>Johanna Linman</strong>, Linman Family McDonalds

• <strong>Brittany Longtin</strong>, Sleep in Heavenly Peace

• <strong>Ryan Marion</strong>, Village of Manteno

• <strong>Jon McNeill</strong>, R&M Property Management and Village of Cabery

• <strong>Travis Miller,</strong> community activist

• <strong>Beth Nunley</strong>, Kankakee Community College

• <strong>Tyler Pallissard</strong>, Cigna Healthcare

• <strong>Eric Peterson</strong>, Project Headspace and Timing

• <strong>Dr. Nicholas Rossi</strong>, Riverside Healthcare

• <strong>Kerstin Rust</strong>, United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties

• <strong>Lauren Ashley Rybolt</strong>, VanDrunen Farms

• <strong>Tevor Santor</strong>, Adventure Commons

• <strong>Chad Scanlon</strong>, Village of Herscher Police Department

• <strong>Matthew Schore</strong>, AN Weber Inc.

• <strong>Rachel Schramm</strong>, Economic and Community Development Agency, City of Kankakee

• <strong>Alexandra Shuell</strong>, Gardant Management Solutions

• <strong>Jackie Tingley</strong>, Bourbonnais Elementary School District

• <strong>Sarah Viall</strong>, Country Financial

• <strong>Dr. Aditi Vyas</strong>, Riverside Healthcare

• <strong>Jessica Wright</strong>, Urban Barbershop Co.

• <strong>Jamie Zens</strong>, Riverside Senior Life Communities

The chamber started the 40 Under 40 program to identify young professionals who are working to drive the economy and demonstrate dynamic leadership.

Kankakee County 40 Under 40 looks to recognize the achievements of our community’s young leaders and encourage others to follow their lead.

The 2020 honorees will be celebrated in a polished magazine publication that also will aid in enhancing the market profile of Kankakee County.

There also will be an informal reception hosted by the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce and the Kankakee County Young Professionals.

For questions or more information, contact Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce at info@ kankakeecountychamber.com or 815-351-9068.