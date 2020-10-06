VIllage officials encourage Bourbonnais residents to help in plan

BOURBONNAIS — The village is moving into the final phase of its “Imagine Bourbonnais” community campus plan.

At Monday’s regular trustees meeting, Mayor Paul Schore said they are asking residents to prioritize preferred concepts to create a high-quality, destination-focused center for residents and visitors to use for various seasonal functions and events is nearing the completion of its public outreach phases.

The plan focuses on key goals of placemaking, promoting community identity and pride and fostering economic development.

Residents can vote online at <a href="https://www.villageofbourbonnais.com/development/community-campus-plan" target="_blank">villageofbourbonnais.com/development/community-campus-plan/</a> and on the village’s <a href="https://www.facebook.com/villagebourbonnais" target="_blank">Facebook</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/VillageofBourb" target="_blank">Twitter</a> pages. The deadline is Nov. 1.

Participants will also have the opportunity to name the project.

“The community has really embraced this project, and we couldn’t be more pleased,” Schore said in a news release.

“We took a pause in planning this past spring when the pandemic broke out,” he said. “Come fall, we decided it was the perfect time to pick it back up and progress. It’s a project that everyone can get involved and really take pride in. It’s positive, and we could all use something positive to look ahead to.”

To date, more than 1,200 participants have engaged in ”Imagine Bourbonnais” through two online surveys and an open house event.

In the fall of 2019, the village hired Lakota Group to develop a plan for a municipal campus that would utilize space around the municipal center that includes Goselin Park, Safety Town, and areas along Brown Boulevard.

Lakota Group is an urban planning and landscape architecture consulting firm based in Chicago.

The planning process is expected to be completed later this fall.