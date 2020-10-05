Bradley taking stock of its green space to make upgrades

<strong>Bradley</strong> has 17 <strong>parks</strong>. Those locations encompass about 40 acres.

The village would like to see these areas updated, but first they would like some assistance in evaluating the land, equipment and likely users of these green spaces so this past week the <strong>Bradley Village Board</strong> agreed to hire landscape architectural firm, <strong>Teska</strong> <strong>Associates</strong>, of <strong>Plainfield</strong>, at the cost not to exceed $18,500 to take a look at these locations.

<strong>Lil’s Park</strong> along <strong>East North Street</strong> is the village’s largest park at 14.5 acres. The next largest is <strong>Helgeson Park</strong>, affectionately known as <strong>Poop Hill</strong>, near the wastewater treatment plant, at 6 acres.

Teska is a familiar name in the area. The company designed <strong>downtown Kankakee’s streetscape</strong> plan along north and south <strong>Schuyler Avenue</strong>.

<strong>Terry Memenga</strong>, Bradley’s superintendent of public works, explained the parks have varying degrees of amenities. “Some parks are old school, some have ADA (Americans with Disabilities Ace) items. We want to take a hard look at our parks and see what their current state is and what could be implemented to improve them,” he said.

For a community of Bradley’s population, just over 15,300 residents, the village is actually underserved with parks. He said the village should ideally have 160 acres of parks. However, there is the 169-acre <strong>Perry Farm</strong> in <strong>Bourbonnais Township</strong>, which is basically within Bradley.

“Parks have not been a very high priority in the past. But before we decide where we should be spending money, we want to know which locations are being used or have the best opportunity for usage,” he said.

Memenga said the village was set to embark on this earlier this year, but other issues — everyone knows what big issue sidetracked many governmental bodies — so the village is just now getting back to taking a deep look at its green space.

The survey should be completed before winter weather hits.

“We’ve had some in-house thoughts on what could be done, but this survey will help us get a better idea of what can be done and where money can be spent. The idea is to make our parks as user-friendly as we can.”

Memenga was not aware of a park survey ever being completed.

Memenga noted when he started with the village about three years ago, upgrades where being completed at Blatt Park. He said when he saw that project, it became obvious work was needed in parks throughout the village.

<strong>Jodi Mariano</strong>, a principle and landscape architect for Teska, said the park assessment will determine which locations are code and ordinance compliant.

“If it doesn’t meet the code, then what must be done to see that it does,” she said. She noted it’s not unusual for parks to fall out of compliance because codes change.

“Our ways to play are always evolving. At some point we built baseball fields, then soccer fields. Equipment changes. But what we are looking at in Bradley is are the parks up to code. This survey is not about revamping the parks. The first step before anything is done is to take stock in what you have.”