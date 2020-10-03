Gathering strength for the fight against cancer

It has been 11 months since Rose Bailey first found a lump on her breast while showering.

Dec. 2, 2019, marked the beginning of her breast cancer journey.

Bailey credits her strong faith and support from her fiance, family, colleagues and a superb medical team for getting her where she is today — on the road to full recovery and restoration.

The 48-year-old dual-language teacher is back in the classroom for Kankakee School District 111 where she teaches Spanish and English to kindergartners from 100 percent Spanish-speaking homes. It is a job she says she was created for.

At first, Bailey thought the lump was a swollen lymph node. But a nurse practitioner reacted saying, “Wow, that’s really big!” A mammogram and ultrasound where scheduled that same week, where more suspicions led to a biopsy. Then, on Dec. 19, 2019, she remembers being in the classroom, taking the call from her doctor telling her the news she feared.

“I was at work, so everyone knew. We just immediately had a prayer meeting. Everybody just started praying and I really appreciated that. It is what carried me through the whole journey,” Bailey recalled.

She and her boyfriend had planned to leave for vacation on Dec. 21, and despite the circumstances, after talking it over, they decided to go ahead with the trip. It was on vacation where they found what would eventually be her engagement ring, and David Panozzo proposed just days later.

After their return, on Jan. 7, they met with a surgeon. Although Bailey had made up her mind that she wanted an immediate double mastectomy, the surgeon said she first needed to meet with the oncologist. Chemotherapy was necessary before surgery.

“St. Mary’s has treated me so amazingly well. I love their care because they are a faith-based organization, and you are treated like a person and not a number,” Bailey credited her oncology team at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital. The care from Dr. Patrick McGinnis and the nurses went above and beyond what she expected. Nurses Sue Toepper and Gina Bolatto-Phillips became friends she could call if she had questions or problems.

A port was installed on Jan. 15, and chemotherapy would begin 15 days later. The intravenous drug treatment continued every three weeks for a total of six rounds.

“You are taking in this toxic poison that could kill you, but it is actually saving your life. And I was grateful for it,” she said, “I’m Catholic and I’m grateful for my faith. At times I didn’t think I could do it; I didn’t even want to.”

Her mother, Dorothy Bailey, has a strong role model for Bailey, who is the eighth of 10 children. “She’s been a model for my faith. She’s lost three children, and when something tragic would happen, our first response was to go to the church and pray it out.”

Bailey took her journey public in January. She said her biggest motivation in going online with her fight was that she coveted the prayers of others. She used Facebook Live to journal her experiences, in part so she can remember her journey for years to come and to help others.

A double bilateral mastectomy followed chemotherapy on June 19 at Northwestern. She kept her own skin, but breast tissue was removed and replaced with tissue expanders. Bailey goes next week for a pre-operative visit for implant reconstruction surgery.

Able to continue teaching throughout her entire journey, Bailey has shared the experience with her students in an age-appropriate way. “Kids are tough and resilient, and I didn’t want them to fill in the blanks with what they didn’t know. You can make something really scary,” she said.

Her shoulder-length brown hair began to fall out within the first two weeks, and soon she grew weary of finding hair everywhere, including her classroom. “They don’t tell you that your hair actually hurts a bit – like someone has been pulling your hair,” she recalled. A colleague agreed to shave his own head and to shave Bailey’s head, as her students watched, “so it wouldn’t be weird for them,” when she was bald.

And, she bought books for her students including, “My Teacher Has Cancer,” and “What is Cancer? – A Book For Kids.” Students made lots of pink ribbon chains to decorate the hallways and a school bulletin board proclaimed, “Rose Rocks.”

“It was an outpouring of prayer support and love unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” she said. Some friends started a “Go Grey for Rose” online fundraiser, where women were encouraged to forgo coloring their hair, going gray and donating the money they would have spent on color treatment to Bailey’s cause. That effort turned into a “powerful prayer and support group,” she said, growing in ways she could not imagine, as many now follow her hashtags — #ThisisCancer and #ThisisHope.

After her fourth treatment, and as COVID-19 hit the U.S., Kankakee schools went to remote learning and although quarantined and suffering side effects, she was able to record her lectures from home.

“It was a blessing to be able to go through the worst of it during quarantine. Because chemo takes advantage of anything going on in your body,” she said. Bailey has experienced neuropathy in her hands and feet, digestive issues, and it is still “messing with hair growth and nail growth,” which is why you will sometimes see Band-Aids affixed to her fingers.

However, Bailey says she felt “almost normal” last weekend when she was able to dance at a wedding and that she has been forcing herself to get back into painting rocks — to show kindness to others through the Kankakee County Rocks program. “My hands aren’t steady. I don’t have the control I used to, and it’s not perfect,” she admitted, “but it’s putting good in the world.”

Bailey said she is going “with whatever God puts in front of me,” including “chemo brain,” or mental fogginess, another side effect. Her doctors say full brain function will eventually return, but that does not keep her from the classroom where she finds complete joy helping her students.

She and her fiance have put their wedding plans on hold for now until her recovery is complete, and the pandemic has passed. She still takes maintenance infusions every three weeks at the cancer center, while also dealing with post-therapy side effects. However, she holds onto the belief that God uses all things for His good and that includes her breast cancer journey.