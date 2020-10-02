DQ scholarship fundraiser set in honor of Erica Paulissen

Have a Dairy Queen Blizzard and support education at the same time.

On Oct. 19, the five Kankakee County Dairy Queen locations will be holding a Blizzard Fundraiser to support the Erica Paulissen Fund. The fund has been established to help area residents with college expenses.

For each Blizzard purchased, $1 will be donated to the scholarship fund by Noble Stores, the owners of the DQ locations in Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Momence and Manteno. Erica’s family will match donations up to $2,500 during the fundraiser.

The scholarship awards $500 each to two graduating high school seniors in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

Paulissen, 21, was a 2016 graduate of Herscher High School and Kankakee Community College. She also was the manager of the East Maple Street Dairy Queen in Kankakee while attending school.

Paulissen was attending Governors State University where she was earning degrees in accounting and finance at the time of the accident that claimed her life. She was struck by a motorist of Oct. 14, 2019, as she was walking to her mailbox. She was set to graduate in May 2020.

Two $500 scholarships were awarded in May. Mason Robinson of Herscher High School and KeMia Smith of Kankakee High School were the recipients of the first scholarships.

The scholarship are awarded based off of submitted essays.