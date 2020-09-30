Kankakee schools set in-person schedules for 2nd quarter

KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 will require all students on blended learning schedules to come to school for at least two days per week starting in the second quarter, which begins Oct. 19.

For the first quarter, blended learners have been coming to school to get support from their teachers as needed.

The Kankakee School Board heard Monday how principals are planning to shift their schools to permanent schedules while Phase 4 of the state’s Restore Illinois reopening plan remains in effect.

Schedules for the second quarter will vary by building, but all students in the district will be expected to be physically present in school at least two days per week unless they are on a fully remote schedule.

At Kankakee Junior High School, for example, seventh-graders will attend school Tuesdays and Thursdays and eighth-graders will attend Wednesdays and Fridays.

Parents should notify their child’s school if they can’t make their scheduled in-person day because of COVID-19 symptoms or exposure.

Students will still be able to come to school for additional support beyond their scheduled in-person days.

Superintendent Genevra Walters said parents should not have been discouraged to send their children into school buildings for support. The district will clarify its message moving forward, she said.

“If parents, students or teachers are saying a student needs to come in, regardless of their level of engagement, no teacher, principal, or anyone should be discouraging them from coming in,” she said.

Walters said that while the district can’t accommodate all 5,200 of its students for seven hours a day five days per week, both remote and blended students can request additional in-person support.

Board member Christopher Bohen said that even students with high levels of engagement need the socialization and other benefits of being in school.

He said a number of parents have told him they were “actively discouraged” from sending their kids to school, which should not have been the case.

“Second quarter, my hope is that [the message] is flipped and we say we want your kids to come into the building and we assume they will come, unless you are opting for remote or opting for safety reasons otherwise,” Bohen said.

Board member Angela Shea added that the reason for needing to schedule time with teachers should be more clearly explained to parents.

“They need to have an appointment because we need to control the number of kids in the building,” she said. “We can’t just say, ‘Come on in if you need help.’”

Walters said the district is measuring levels of student engagement by the number of completed assignments, and these numbers are lowest at the junior high and high school.

For example, recent data at the high school showed that 42 percent of courses were reaching engagement levels of 2 or 3 (where 61 to 100 percent of work is completed).

“I don’t want anyone to misunderstand; our engagement at the junior high and high school is low,” Walters said.

Walters said that students with engagement levels of 0 or 1 (with 0 to 60 percent of work completed) should be called in to work with teachers at school to increase engagement.

If students are not attending school or completing assignments as required, either remotely or in-person, and their parents are not supporting intervention efforts, the principal will report the child as truant to the regional office of education.

“Even if they are checking in on the computer but refusing to do the work, we consider that truant,” Walters said.

Barnetta Harris, assistant principal at Kennedy Middle School, said the school resource officer recently conducted a home visit to speak to a parent about her child’s lack of engagement. The parent responded, “So?”

“I didn’t know what to tell [the resource officer]. Her flat out answer was ‘so,’” Harris said. “It stumped us that we have parents that are still not concerned about their children not being engaged.”

Schools will continue limiting sections of the buildings to 50 adults and students during the second quarter.

“I don’t want to ever go fully remote,” Walters said. “The only thing we wanted to do is we wanted to go in slowly so we didn’t have to quarantine an entire building the first week.”

When Region 7 experienced additional mitigations last month due to rising COVID-19 positivity rates in Kankakee and Will counties, the district took extra precautions and reduced capacity in sections of the buildings to 25.

“When the governor rolled the number of people that could congregate back, we were conservative in terms of the kids and adults that are in the building,” Walters said. “We are ready to move on now.”