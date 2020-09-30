BBCHS starts softball field upgrades

BOURBONNAIS — Work began Monday on a project to upgrade Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School’s girls varsity and junior varsity softball fields.

The BBCHS School Board approved renovations costing about $900,000 for two of the four fields located at 3339 N. 1000W Road, Bourbonnais, during a Sept. 14 meeting.

The two west fields used by BBCHS during its softball season will be receiving the upgrades.

All four fields are owned by BBCHS and used by both the school district and the Bradley-Bourbonnais Youth Softball League. BBYSL has maintained the property over the years.

Chris Hammond, chief school business official, said he expects the project will be finished before Thanksgiving. Piggush Simoneau Inc. of Kankakee was awarded the contract for the work.

Hammond said the fields have needed work for a long time; they haven’t changed much in the last 20 years or so.

“We have not put any money out there, for the most part, since we’ve acquired the property,” he said.

The district’s 30-year contract with BBYSL has expired, and the organizations are working on entering a new contract.

Hammond said the district is considering changing some of the terms of their agreement relating to ownership, use and upkeep of the fields.

“We don’t want to change anything with BBYSL; we still want them to maintain their space and their program just like how they have,” he said. “What we do see with our fields, they need more attention then what they were getting.”

In the long term, if BBCHS managed the site, it could offer use of the fields to area softball promoters wanting to host tournaments.

“There’s flexibility for others that want to come in and use our facility,” Hammond said. “We would like to see the space be filled by community (athletic) events. That would be the goal.”

He also said the district will likely look to upgrade the other two fields in the future.

Hammond said the project will aim to bring the girls fields the same amenities that boys baseball has.

“On the girls side, there is no dugouts, no press box, so we are trying to get them dugouts and a press box with this project,” he said.

The fencing and concrete around the fields will also be replaced, along with drainage work, putting in new sod and fixing the fields’ dimensions.

“I know our infield is bigger than the true dimensions because the dirt has migrated into the outfield, so they are going to be cutting that out and putting in new grass to make it regulation,” Hammond said.

Boilers softball coach Haylee Beck said the renovations have been “a long time coming.”

“Being able to have this update, I think we can now look around our conference and be proud of our fields, just like I know so many people and schools in our conference are proud of theirs,” she said.

She said she is excited for current BBCHS athletes as well as future athletes who will look forward to playing on those fields in high school. The girls softball season is set to begin the last week of April.

“I think that when you are proud of where you come from and where you are playing, often times you put more pride into your work as well,” she said.