Adventure Church expands campus

BRADLEY — Adventure Christian Church is developing plans to rehab 7.4 acres of vacant property immediately east of the church property in east Bradley.

Lead Pastor Andy Hamilton said after Monday’s Bradley village board meeting where the organization was granted a special use permit to develop the outdoor area on neighboring property which will soon be formally purchased by the church.

The church property is immediately southeast of Northfield Square mall and just off the circular road which rings around the wall.

“This has been part of our strategy from the start,” Hamilton said after the village board OK’d the permit. “Now that the inside of our facility has been renovated and remodeled, we are turning our attention to the exterior development.”

He noted that as the church grows, this land offers additional avenues for the expansion of its physical facility in future development.

When he addressed the village’s planning board recently, Hamilton said the church realizes how significant of an investment this is and what it hopes to accomplish with this acquisition is additional outdoor green space that will allow future program expansion related to church ministry programming such as summer day camps, student ministry and athletics.

The church is still developing those plans along with architect Jeff Jarvis, but Hamilton said the plan of action is to at least clear the property of debris and overgrowth next spring.

The church purchased the former 15.4-acre Hidden Cove property in 2017 and has undertaken an extensive campaign to upgrade the property. Hamilton noted that a large portion of the improvements have been completed on the interior to the facilities and now they are set to improve the outside of the complex.

The church did overhaul the pair of 18-hole miniature golf courses.

Hamilton said a first look at the property has lead the church to consider installing ball fields, but he said no final decisions have been made. As a result, there is no firm timeline as to when the property will be completed.