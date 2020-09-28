Students back to hybrid learning in St. Anne schools

ST. ANNE — St. Anne Grade School and High School districts returned to a hybrid learning format Sept. 14 after shifting to a fully remote schedule for nearly a month.

Students at both schools are now back in the buildings for half days of in-person instruction and are responsible for about an hour of remote work after school.

Both schools transitioned to fully remote learning on Aug. 18, just two days after the school year started, when three positive cases were reported among staff members.

Superintendent Charles Stegall, in charge of both districts, said that closing the school buildings was the right decision based on the information he had at the time.

“We weren’t sure how far ranging it could spread, so we had to go into our protocols,” he said.

The administration and school boards initially planned to re-evaluate whether or not to continue remote-only beyond the first quarter, which ends Oct. 16, taking local COVID-19 trends and health department advice into consideration.

They made that call earlier than expected and notified families Sept. 2 of the decision to transition back to hybrid learning on Sept. 14.

If they waited until October to make the decision, flu season would be in full swing, which would have made it difficult to judge if it were safe to go back, Stegall said.

“Although our remote instruction is really good and sound, nothing can replace in-person instruction, so we wanted to take advantage of the time we had and get kids back in the building,” he said.

Other deciding factors were that the positivity rate in Region 7 — which includes Kankakee and Will counties — had lowered to safer levels and that the initial three cases did not spread to others within the St. Anne districts.

In the past two weeks of being back in classrooms, some students have been sent home when they reported feeling sick, but only one positive student COVID-19 case has been confirmed. That student has been in isolation this past week and was last in a school building Sept. 18.

Only a few individuals were identified through contact tracing as needing to isolate due to the recent case, Stegall said.

The grade school has an enrollment of about 350 students, and the high school has about 200. Roughly 30 students at the grade school and 40 at the high school are on a fully remote learning plan by choice.

Stegall said the districts will strive to stay in session for as long as possible this time around; the most likely issue that might arise going forward will be with staffing the buildings.

Many longtime substitute teachers are retired teachers and were unable to return this school year due to the risks with the virus.

If too many staff members are affected by the virus and substitute teachers are not available, the schools might have to go into temporary closures until those teachers return.

Stegall said remote instruction has improved since last spring when school closures first occurred and districts were forced to adjust; however, in-person learning is still the best option.

“It was amazing seeing the kids [back in school],” he said. “They all have masks on; they all are coming in to get their temperatures checked, but you see in their eyes the smile and the excitement to be back in the building with their teachers and to be around the other kids.”