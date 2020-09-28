KCC offers professional development webinars

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — The Continuing Education Department at Kankakee Community College is offering a number of fall webinars for health professionals.

Full descriptions of the seminars can be found at kcc.edu/comejoinus. Each session is a live webinar, and registration is required. Those who register will receive an email with a link to the session within 24 hours of the webinar.

Upcoming sessions include the following:

• <strong>“The Ethics of Caregiving in an Increasingly Complex Health System”</strong> will meet from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 23. Cost is $39. Upon completion, three contact hours are available to those in various health fields.

• <strong>“20 things Counselors Can Do to Promote Recovery”</strong> will meet from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 2 with facilitator Mark Sanders. Cost is $29. Upon successful completion, six continuing education contact hours will be awarded to counselors and social workers.

• <strong>“Cannabis Update 2020”</strong> will meet from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 12 with facilitator Bruce Talbot. Cost is $49. Upon completion, three contact hours are available to those in various health fields.

• <strong>“The Big C: The Pathophysiology of Cancer”</strong> will meet from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 6 with facilitator Barb Bancroft. Cost is $39. Upon completion, three contact hours are available to those in various health fields.

• <strong>“Opioid Crisis Awareness”</strong> will meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6 with facilitator Liberty Gryzbowski, LCSW. Cost is $139. Upon completion, six contact hours are available to nurses, social workers and counselors.

These courses do not award college credit.

To register online, visit kcc.edu/comejoinus, sign up or login, then select the course, click on the date and add it to your cart. Within the cart, checkout. To register by phone, or for more information, phone 815-802-8207.