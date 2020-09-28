Interest shown in open KVPD board vacancy

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Valley Park District Board has received some interest in its open commissioner vacancy.

KVPD Executive Director Dayna Heitz said at Monday’s board meeting at the Bird Park conference room that the district has received six requests for applications for the open positions — three of those have already been returned.

“We are currently accepting applications through Oct. 16,” Heitz said. “At that time the board can choose to review those and interview and select, or not select.”

The commissioner post opened when former board member Derek Mullady moved out of the KVPD district boundaries and had to resign his seat in August.

Mullady was elected in April 2019, and his term was for six years. However, the seat will come up for election at the next election in April 2021 because Mullady’s unexpired term is greater than 28 months. If the board elects to appoint someone to fulfill the open seat, that person would have to run for election if he or she wanted to retain the commissioner seat.

“Whoever is voted in on that ballot for 2021 will do the remaining term, which is four years, until 2025,” Heitz said. “If they’re appointed and they also run on the ballot, they would be able to stay for another four years if they were to win.”

If anyone who lives within the KVPD district boundaries and wants to run for the open seat in April 2021, nomination petitions must be picked up at the the KVPD office or at the county clerk’s office. Nomination petitions must be returned to the KVPD office at 893 W. Station St. in Kankakee no later than 5 p.m. Dec. 21.

In a related item, the board decided by a general consensus not to change the term of the park board commissioner. The term for a park board commissioner is for six years, and the board discussed at the August meeting about changing the term to four years. Board member Don Palmer said in the meeting that the six-year term might keep some prospective commissioners from seeking election to the board.

It was brought up for discussion again at Monday’s meeting again, but board members J.J. Hollis, Dave Skelly and president Bill Spriggs said they all wouldn’t be in favor of changing the term, so the motion died.

The district will hold a dedication ceremony for the naming of the No. 1 softball diamond at the River Road Sports Complex in honor of Gerry Gund, longtime local National Softball Association official, at 5 p.m. Oct. 22.

Gund is a member of the NSA Hall of Fame and was an All-American player. A sign designating the diamond as Gerry Gund Field will placed on the outside of the backstop fence, and he will be also presented with a plaque during the event, which is open to the public. The board decided at the Sept. 14 meeting to honor Gund.