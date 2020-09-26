KCC hosts financial aid information nights

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College is hosting financial aid information nights and workshops to assist college-bound students and their parents in understanding the financial aid process.

The first workshops help students and their parents better understand how to pay for the costs of going to college. Those attending will learn about the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, the form used at all two- and four-year colleges and universities to determine eligibility for federal and state grants, work-study programs, subsidized and unsubsidized student loans and some scholarships. Staff will also explain and clarify the types of aid that are available.

An in-person session will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Room M120 on KCC’s Riverfront Campus, 100 College Drive, Kankakee. It will be “hands-on,” for those who want to complete the FAFSA form as the steps are presented.

A live webinar session will be 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20.

Three additional FAFSA workshops with scholarship information will be offered, once in person and twice as a live webinar. The in-person session will be 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 4, in Room M120 on KCC’s Riverfront Campus. Those who attend can work on their own FAFSA and scholarship application.

The FAFSA & Scholarship Workshop live webinar will be 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 19, and Dec. 9.

All sessions are provided as a public service and are open to students and parents regardless of the college they plan to attend.

The FAFSA becomes available Thursday.

“We recommend that everyone complete the FAFSA as soon as possible because most funds are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis,” said Kendra Souligne, KCC coordinator of financial aid. “Even if your plans aren’t finalized, your financial aid package starts with submitting a FAFSA.”

To register for any of the sessions, go to kcc.edu/finaid, click on workshops and choose a date. For in-person sessions, participants will be asked to follow KCC’s procedures, including wearing a face covering and completing a certification form.

For more information, go to kcc.edu/finaid, call 815-802-8550, or email finaid@kcc.edu.

"Even if your plans aren’t finalized, your financial aid package starts with submitting a FAFSA.”

Kendra Souligne, KCC coordinator of financial aid