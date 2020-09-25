Season 4 of 'Fargo,' featuring Momence, begins Sunday

MOMENCE — The streets of Momence again will hit the small screen at 8 p.m. Sunday as the FX network airs the Season 4 premiere of “Fargo.”

Some scenes of the anthology drama were shot in the “old bordertown” streets of Momence. The series started shooting parts of its fourth season, set in 1950 Kansas City, Mo., on Oct. 15 in Momence. The film crew transformed a block of Washington Street from Dixie Highway east to the post office into 1950 Kansas City. Filming occurred at the former Jensen Drugstore building. A chase scene also was filmed on Maple Street.

The fourth season of “Fargo” centers on two syndicates who are fighting for a piece of the American Dream, albeit with a criminal element, and have struck an uneasy peace, according to the network’s website. Together they control the alternate economy of graft, exploitation and drugs.

“Fargo” stars Chris Rock as Loy Cannon, the head of a Black crime family, while Tomasso Ragno stars as Donatello Fadda, the head of the rival Italian mafia. Rock was on set in Momence in October 2019.

The drama also features Momence’s own Lamar Lillard, who plays an active role in the production, cast as Mars Freeman, bodyguard to Cannon. Lillard, a 1997 graduate of St. Anne High School, has played background roles for the past five years in shows such as “Empire,” “Chicago PD,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med” and “The Chi.”

Other actors in the fourth season include Jason Schwartzman, Jessie Buckley, Ben Whishaw and Timothy Olyphant. The first three seasons of Fargo were set in Minnesota and the Dakotas.

“Fargo” starts at 8 p.m. Sunday, and FX is carried by most local providers. Check local listings for channel information.

As an “old bordertown,” Momence’s nostalgic feel has grabbed Hollywood’s attention more than once. The community’s downtown was in parts of the 2002 crime thriller “Road to Perdition,” starring Tom Hanks. The small city also has appeared in “American Pickers” and “Mysteries at the Museum.”

<strong>WHAT</strong>: 'Fargo,' season 4, episode 1

<strong>WHEN</strong>: 8 p.m., Sunday

<strong>NETWORK</strong>: FX