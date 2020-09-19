Polk named to board of Miss Illinois Scholarship Organization

KANKAKEE — Dr. Patricia “Pat” Polk of Kankakee has been named a member of the Board of Directors of the Miss Illinois Scholarship Organization, an affiliate of the Miss America Program.

Polk has been with the program since 1976 and is the founder of the Kankakee County Pageant. She was the first minority to own a franchise in the Midwest and the first to serve on the board of directors. She was named to the Miss Illinois Hall of Fame.

Polk is a retired educator from Kankakee District 111 where she served as a teacher, assistant principal and principal.

Polk has served as alderman in the city’s First Ward. She serves on the Kankakee County Board as a commissioner for the 19th District.

She is the president of the Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Memorial Foundation.

Under the direction of Polk, the Kankakee community has been home to a Miss America, three Miss Illinois winners and many talent, swimsuit and top five winners.