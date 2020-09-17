Parents share frustrations with virtual learning

BRADLEY — As the pandemic continues to seriously limit how school can operate, some parents are finding themselves struggling to keep children motivated on remote- and hybrid-learning schedules.

A few parents of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School students shared their frustrations during the school board meeting Monday. Administrators addressed some of their concerns later during the meeting.

Amy Burn said her two children at BBCHS are having very different experiences.

She considers her sophomore lucky to have an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) because those students are able to attend in-person school five days per week.

Other in-person learners were divided into A, B and C attendance groups starting this week so that only one-third of students are in the building at a time.

The school temporarily switched to remote-only learning for two weeks until Monday. Before that, in-person learners were divided into two attendance groups.

Burn’s other child at BBCHS is a senior in the “C” attendance group, and he struggles to stay motivated on days when he is not physically in school, she said.

“Every day is a fight,” Burn said. “He literally will sit on his PlayStation with his laptop in front of him.”

Burn said making sure her children are doing their remote classwork is a struggle because she cannot watch them all day. She even installed cameras in her home so she could monitor her children while she is at work.

“I have five kids. Nobody else is going to pay my bills. Nobody else is going to pay my mortgage or let my kids eat,” she said. “I can’t control every single aspect that goes on in my house.”

Burn said she has left work early some days to help her children figure out how to log into class properly so they wouldn’t be marked absent.

“This is a mess,” she said. “They need to be in school, plain and simple.”

Marissa Anderson said her freshman son was thrilled to start school, but the school’s two-week switch to remote-only proved to be difficult.

“When summertime rolled around, at the end, we were getting very excited to come back even though it was the part-time schedule,” Anderson said. “I watched his mental state decline, and I’ve watched it deteriorate even further these last few weeks as I’ve had to go into quarantine again.”

Anderson said she wishes her son could have a high school experience like her other child who has already graduated from BBCHS.

“It’s very heartbreaking to consider that these kids haven’t had the opportunity to be here like we wish they were and to form that bond with the school that my other student had,” she said. “I know that that just hasn’t happened.”

Melissa Fischer said she has two daughters at BBCHS, one junior and one senior, and she is concerned about whether or not they will be prepared academically when it is time for college.

“I’m very concerned about the level of education they’re getting and their ability to successfully apply to colleges and be successful at that level,” she said. “I am worried about their grades slipping and falling behind, their GPA going down the tubes.”

Fischer said she hopes the district can bring back in-person learning full time or incorporate more in-person learning into the hybrid plan.

“There have been many tears. There is a lot of anxiety, stress and a lot of sleepless nights in my house,” Fischer said. “Both of my kids say they feel like they have to teach themselves and the workload is overwhelming.”

Evan Tingley, director of student support, said Monday that staff members visited over 400 homes and made over 1,000 phone calls in the past week and a half to check in with students who were marked “disengaged” or were having technology issues or other problems.

He said the school has been able to reach all but 19 students.

“We delivered hot spots or anything a student needed,” he said. “Nothing was off limits.”

Superintendent Scott Wakeley said that the alternating attendance days are in effect because, unlike some other districts, BBCHS has only one school building and is tasked with social distancing nearly 2,000 students.

“We want our kids back,” he said. “There are some limitations and guidelines that are out of our control, and we can’t just say we’re not going to do what the Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education say and hope for the best. It’s not possible for us.”

Wakeley also said he understands parents’ frustration, as the state’s guidelines for schools are continuously changing and updating.

“We certainly don’t want to minimize the fact that this is hard,” he said. “But we also don’t want to lose sight of [the fact that] we’re creating this plane while it’s in the air, so to speak, and every day is a new challenge.”

Wakeley said the school will continue knocking on doors and reaching out to disengaged students.

The school is also offering a space for students to complete virtual learning in the building, though the space is currently limited to 45 spots.

“We’ve talked to some parents [that said], ‘I’m taking my kids’ PlayStation and taking it to work with me,’” Wakeley said. “That’s not an option for everybody. We recognize that. Those are things everyone is dealing with.”

A discussion about plans to lengthen the school day is scheduled for the next school board meeting Oct. 12.