$1.7M target for Kankakee riverwalk's 1st phase (copy)

KANKAKEE — Like a baby standing, with knees somewhat shaky, the little child lifts one foot and proceeds to take that initial step.

With parents watching in wonder, the first step forward was exciting, somewhat scary, but, for sure, highly anticipated.

Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong used that as an example as to how the city administration and the community stakeholders feel as they begin to embark on the first phase of the much-discussed and long-anticipated Kankakee Riverwalk project.

“This will be the long-anticipated first step,” Wells-Armstrong said of the initial 1-acre development at the southeast corner of East River Street and South Schuyler Avenue just outside of downtown Kankakee.

The target area, already under city ownership, is immediately west of the Riverwoods Apartments complex and stretches from East River Street to the banks of the Kankakee River.

“This will be a long-term transformation. It will raise our image, our appeal and raise our quality of life,” she said to a group of about 25 onlookers on a beautiful late-summer evening.

Acknowledging that the nearly 4-mile targeted development is ambitious as it stretches from this East River Street point and continues along the river until it reaches the Riverside Medical Center campus, she said like that baby, it will be one step at a time.

The ultimate design for this first phase is not yet complete and public meetings will still be held to gain more impute, the location is anticipated to be the site for a ramps for canoes and kayaks, a plaza, public restrooms, an area to overlook the river as well as the first phase a walkway near the river’s banks.

The city has already purchased numerous properties in the footprint of the riverwalk plan. Many of the house have already been demolished and removed.

At the East River site, the house immediately west of apartment building is already a possession of the city. A timeline for its demolition has not been set.

The concept of this project is for the region to begin capitalizing on the asset the Kankakee River is in terms of recreational and leisure development. While the river is a valuable tool in terms of residential, commercial and industrial development as a source of water, it has been underused, in the opinions of many, as a recreational and leisure resource.

Through designs being brought forward by Hitchcock Design, under the title The Currents of Kankakee, and with significant inputs from the community, the plan on the first phase could soon be heading into the home stretch.

Richard Hitchcock said some public meetings will be held yet this fall and the hope is to have plans brought forward in early 2021 for the Kankakee City Council to review.

Of the numerous riverwalk-type developments Hitchcock has helped design, he has stated numerous times that Kankakee may have the best asset of any, meaning the Kankakee River.

In a short video explaining the project and what it could mean for the region, leaders say the time is now for Kankakee to act on a project of this magnitude.

Ald. Fred Tetter, D-7, who heads the city council Economic Development Committee, said there will always be skeptics of any project. There will also always be reasons to not take action, but those concerns must be put aside.

“Is this the right time?” he asked. “This is a great time to start in Kankakee.”

The $1.7 million for this phase of development is expected to come through donations and Tax Increment Financing funds, as well as state and federal grants.

Development at this location is not anticipated to begin for at least two years.

The entire 4-mile stretch targeted as part of this development will take years, noted Staci Wilken, chairwoman of the Kankakee Riverfront Society, the fundraising arm of the riverfront project.

But, she said, the project will never move forward without bold people and the backing of the community.

“We have a blank canvas right now. But we will never finish if we don’t started. This project is starting to gain momentum.”