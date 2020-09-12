Dropbox available for mail-in ballots

Registered voters still have time to request a vote-by-mail ballot for the upcoming Nov. 3 general election, and Kankakee County voters will have the option of dropping off the ballots as well.

“We’re only going to have the box that is in front of the county administrative building,” Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson said. “If I put a box out there [somewhere else], I can’t ensure its security. … Our drop box here is secure.”

The box is front of the administrative building at 189 E. Court St. in Kankakee is the one used by the county treasurer for property tax payments. Vote-by-mail ballots will be sent to those who have requested them on Sept. 24.

“After that date, that box is ours and the first of the week it will be available for ballots,” Hendrickson said. “We’ll have signage on it that it’s for ballots.”

There will be additional signage on Court Street directing voters where they can place the ballots.

Right now, the county clerk has received 8,073 requests for mail-in ballots.

“Less than I thought it was going to be, but by far more than any other election,” said Hendrickson, who estimates about one-fourth of the registered voters will be casting their votes by mail. “There’s still time to make the request.”

Requests for mail-in ballots can be made until Oct. 29, and the Illinois secretary of state will be sending out reminders next week and another one in October.

“It will behoove the voter to request an application as soon as they know that’s how they want to vote,” Hendrickson said. “And then send it in as soon as they can, once they get it.”

For the 2016 election Hendrickson said his office received 6,000 mail-in vote requests. Voters still have seven more weeks to request a ballot by mail.

“This election, more than any other election, people need to ask themselves how they want to vote,” Hendrickson said. “Polling places will be open. Early voting will be open and you can vote by mail. Right now, they need to think about it.”

"This election, more than any other election, people need to ask themselves how they want to vote."

Dan Hendrickson, Kankakee County clerk