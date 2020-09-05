Peoples Bank awards 9 scholarships

Peoples Bank honored its 24th class of local scholars.

However, this year’s scholarship reception was a little different for Peoples Bank’s recipients.

Due to social distancing, the students each submitted a heartfelt thank you video to President Jeff Hammes for their award.

The awards, made available through Peoples Bank and the Hammes family, are given annually to area high school graduates attending Olivet Nazarene University, Kankakee Community College or the University of Notre Dame.

Attending Kankakee Community College in the fall as scholarship recipients are Angel Ervin and Ashlynn McClintock, both of graduates of Bradley Bourbonnais Community High School; Brittney Lane and Adrian Lopez, both graduates of Kankakee High School; Morgan Jones, a graduate of Herscher High School; Justin Riemenschneider, a graduate of Momence High School; and Regan Wascher, a graduate of Manteno High School.

Attending Olivet Nazarene University this fall are scholarship recipients Katherine Bosma, a graduate of Grace Christian Academy, and Boston Brooks, a graduate of Bradley Bourbonnais High School.

Since its inception in 1996, Peoples Bank and the Hammes family have provided $490,000 in scholarships.

Peoples Bank of Kankakee County is a locally owned financial institution with three locations.