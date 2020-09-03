KCC Foundation virtual fundraiser nets $40,000

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Community College Foundation held its first-ever Give Day virtual event on Aug. 27, raising nearly $40,000.

The foundation asked alumni, faculty, staff and the community to support three KCC initiatives: a Technology Fund, which helps current KCC students navigate the impact of remote learning; the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Center Fund, which fosters community-building, and provides resources and a safe, inclusive and affirming space for the entire campus community; and the Emergency Assistance Fund, supports KCC students experiencing an extreme financial hardship that threatens to halt their education.

“We want to thank our generous donors who supported Give Day!” said Kelly Myers, executive director of the KCC Foundation. “Together, we raised $39,565. This day of giving provided essential support that will increase the success of our students. Together we really are strong!”

More information, updates and opportunities to support KCC students, are online at foundation.kcc.edu.