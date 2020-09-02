ATVs, minibikes cause 'major concern'

KANKAKEE — The traffic signal at the intersection of North Indiana Avenue and East Court Street turned red to the southbound motorists as they came to a stop at the North Indiana traffic light.

At least most of the motorists came to a stop.

A group of four youthful-looking drivers riding on minibikes only paused for a moment.

Rather than waiting for the light to turn green, they quickly peeled around the two stopped vehicles ahead of them and hit their throttle and sped through the intersection, in which the green light was allowing east and west traffic on East Court.

In another incident, a group of three ATVs and minibikes were stopped at the traffic signal at South Nelson Avenue and Maple Street in the early evening hours.

Dusk had settle in Kankakee.

The vehicles found no need to wait for the green light to return to southbound on Nelson. Hitting their throttles, they flew through the intersection, one riding a wheelie for several feet.

Again, there was no accident. But the question concerning law enforcement and the motoring public is when will the luck of these riders end and someone will become seriously injured or worse.

Youthful drivers — the bulk of them appearing to be too young to be licensed drivers — are flying through the streets of the Kankakee-Bradley-Bourbonnais metro region with seemingly no regard to traffic laws or the safety of others.

And based upon the practices of area police departments, many are saying they appear to have little to no concern about being stopped and cited for improper use of an unlicensed vehicle on municipal streets.

“We don’t condone this. We don’t want it,” said Dave Anderson, deputy chief for the Bourbonnais Police Department.

NOT A NEW PROBLEM

The issue of unlicensed drivers and unlicensed vehicles ripping through Kankakee’s streets has been taking place for more than two years. Some Kankakee City Council members have sought solutions from the administration, but none have been brought forth to date.

Police are trying to err on the side of caution. They do not want officers to chase these drivers out of fear that someone could be seriously hurt or killed.

But the situation is quickly evolving. There are many more of these unlicensed vehicles on the streets, ripping through stopped traffic and disregarding traffic laws.

Kankakee 3rd Ward Alderman Larry Osenga, R-3, a retired longtime Kankakee police officer and administrator, recently brought his concerns up at a council meeting.

Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong noted if he had any ideas as to how to deal with this matter, the city was all ears. She suggested Osenga meet with the police administration.

In an interview this week, Osenga said a new law isn’t necessary. Existing laws prohibit unlicensed vehicles and unlicensed drivers from operating motor vehicles.

“Enforce the laws that are on the books. Most of these vehicle are unlicensed by the state, have no lights, no turn signals and no valid ID. We don’t need new ordinances, just enforce the ones on the books,” he said.

But it appears that a new law is being drafted.

Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman said the council’s Public Safety Committee will consider a law which would require registration and insurance; establish a fine schedule beginning at $250; include language to seize vehicles; and not allow the sale of gas to these type of vehicle, other than those being transported on a trailer.

Kosman noted the vehicles are already not allowed on public streets.

He noted no law is 100 percent foolproof, but acknowledged something must be done before tragedy unfolds.

“This is not a situation unique to our city or our region. This is an issue across the country. We are not taking this lightly. ... This is a growing problem,” he said.

<strong>‘A DANGEROUS SITUATION’</strong>

Anderson said about two years ago, these drivers were mainly concentrated in Kankakee. That is no longer the case. He said these operators have been seen in Bourbonnais as well.

Anderson said he has concern for not only the drivers of the minibikes, but drivers of cars and trucks.

“I’m definitely concerned about the innocent victim. What would this do to the person who hits one of these bikes? Where is the rider responsibility for obeying the law?” he asked. “... This is a major concern and I wish it wasn’t happening. This cannot continue.”

Anderson said these youthful drivers are becoming bolder, not only in terms of the way they drive, but where they drive.

“If they do it long enough, their time will come,” he said.

Bradley Police Chief Don Barber, like other departments, instructs his officers not to chase the vehicles. But, he said, they can follow them to learn where the operator lives and tickets can be written there. Barber said he would like to be able to sit down with these operators and their parents as well.

“This is definitely a dangerous situation. If we can somehow educate them. But how do we come to a happy medium on this?”